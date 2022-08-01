Nandu scores 88 for Kaieteur in Brampton-Etobicoke League

Latest update August 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 01, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News- Young batting sensation Matthew Nandu scored an impressive 88 for Kaieteur against Toronto Super Kings recently in the continuation of the Brampton-Etobicoke Conference B limited-over competition, Ontario, Canada.
The West Indies under-19 left-handed batter Nandu struck 13 fours in his 68-ball occupation at the crease but his team only responded with 275 all out off 47.3 overs. Toronto Super Kings had made a formidable 319 all out off 57 overs.
Nandu got support from his elder brother and Captain Marcus Nandu who made 69. Seamer Tibish Mathew grabbed 4-59 from his maximum ten overs.
Earlier, Sridharan Shanmugan led the way for the Kings with a fine 86 while Balamurugan Gunasekaran assisted with 66. Nathan Permaul claimed 4-75 from nine overs while Matthew Nandu and his cousin Marcel Nandu took two wickets apiece.
The competition will continue on Saturday with a list of matches. However, Kaieteur will be without the consistent Matthew Nandu who is in Guyana to start preparations for the forthcoming Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament beginning this month-end. Matthew has been in the Guyana Amazon Warriors setup.
