NAMILCO U17 league kicks off with goals galore in East Bank/East Coast double header

Aug 01, 2022 Sports

 

The winning Swan team.

Kaieteur News- Swan FC thrashed Kuru Kururu Warriors FC and Buxton United beat B/V Triumph with a commanding performance as the GFF-NAMILCO Thunderbolt “Flour Power” U17 League for boys commenced in style on Saturday, with the East Bank Demerara and East Coast Demerara football associations in action.

The intra-association league, in its third edition, is compulsory for all nine GFF regional associations and will roll out across the country in the coming weeks. The competition is designed to support NAMILCO’s goal to sustainably develop youth in Guyana, alongside the GFF’s strategy to increase playing time for more boys and uncover new talent across the country.

In the East Bank fixture, a sensational hat-trick from Anderson Webber helped Swan defeat Kuru Kururu 7-2 at the FIFA-funded GFF National Training Centre in Providence.

David Concke, Erosion Webber, Marlzo Andrews and Murphy Andrews were also on the scoresheet for the dominant Swan side, while Jonathan Hooper bagged two consolation goals for Kuru Kururu.

In the East Coast clash, also played at the GFF National Training Centre, Buxton United beat

B/V Triumph by four goals to nil, with a brace from Osafo Browne and strikes from Omari Edwards and Swade Edwards.

After the intra-association phase of the tournament, the strongest teams from each regional association will compete in a championship round to crown the national champions.

More than a thousand boys across Guyana have benefitted from the NAMILCO-sponsored competition, with several players progressing to Guyana’s youth and senior national teams, including Omari Glasgow, who recently signed a professional contract with Chicago Fire II.

Buxton United were on winners row.

 

 

 

