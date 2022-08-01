More than 40 businesses in Region 5 receive Consumer Affairs Compliance Certificate

Kaieteur News – Over 40 businesses in the Region 5, Berbice area were among the first to receive certification under the CCAC’s recently launched Consumer Affairs Act Compliance Certificate, the body said in a press release.

The certification distinguishes these businesses as being compliant with the laws of the Consumer Affairs Act of 2011. It also signals to consumers that they can confidently shop at these businesses, knowing that they adhere to their rights.

The first two official presentations were made to Imran and Son & Daughters Variety Store, upper Corentyne, and A. Ally and Sons, New Amsterdam. Speaking at the presentations held at the business locations, the Director (ag) of CCAC, Mr. Anil Sukhdeo, congratulated the businesses for their compliance with the Consumer Affairs Act, which is a tangible expression of their respect and care for the consumers they serve.

According to the CCAC, the suppliers highlighted that they want to offer the best of service to their customers and encourage all businesses to comply with the Consumer Affairs Act. Certification lasts for a period of 1 year, and periodic inspections will be made to ensure that the qualifications under which the certificates were issued are maintained.

Among the certification requirements are adherence to the refund policy, the display of prices and fees, return of defective goods, issuance of receipts, warranties, information to consumers, non-display of no return/refund signs, and layaway policies.

Suppliers are encouraged to apply for voluntary compliance via the Commission’s website at https://ccac.gov.gy/ or email [email protected] The second set of certificates will soon be issued to compliant businesses in Region 4 and the other administrative regions.

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) endorsed the compliance programme during the initial launch ceremony. PSC’s Vice President, Ryan Alexander, highlighted “the pivotal role the certificate plays in the standard of service being offered by suppliers to consumers locally and internationally, especially as Guyana experiences unprecedented growth.”