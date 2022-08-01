Hussain ploughs over $300,000 into Albion’s cricket academy

Kaieteur News- Former Albion cricketer Nizul Hussain has ploughed over $300,000 into the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club as sponsorship for the Club’s 2022 Cricket Academy.

The 20th edition of the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club’s Academy will be held from August 8 to 13 at the Albion Community Centre.

Hussain, a swashbuckling opening batsman who represented the Club at all levels over the years, prior to him migrating to the United States of America (USA) is now a successful businessman in Connecticut USA, being the owner of Northeast Connecticut Renovation and Retailers Property Management.

A product himself of the Albion Community Centre Cricket Club’s Academy many years ago, Hussain who also represented Berbice at the Under15 and Under19 levels, recently handed over the sponsorship cheque to former West Indies leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo who is currently in the USA.

Over sixty (60) young cricketers between the ages of 8 to 17 are expected to attend. Sessions will be held daily from 08:00h to 15:00h. The morning session will comprise of lectures/discussion of topics such as the importance of education, discipline, public speaking, substance abuse, health and safety, motivation, the laws of cricket, among others, while in the afternoon, participants will be exposed to the fundamental of the game of cricket.

Former West Indies opening batsman Sewnarine Chattergoon, one of six (6) test cricketers produced by Albion, has been appointed as the head coach for the academy. Apart from Chattergoon, the coaching staff will also include several prominent National cricket coaches.

The Club’s Secretary – Omarnauth Outar is the Chief Coordinator of the Academy with his support staff being Simon Naidu – the Club’s Admin Officer, Treasurer – Orvin Mangru, Community Development Officer of Albion Estate – Dhanraj Arjune and Chattergoon.