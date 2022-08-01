Hope our royal guests enjoy Guyana

Latest update August 1st, 2022 12:59 AM
Aug 01, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
African royalty is in town but it seems only for a privileged few. Surely a tour of our city could have been on the itinerary, (did I miss that?) so us plebs could get a glimpse on this weekend when massa day done. Hope our royal guests enjoy our hospitality and take back beautiful memories of our Guyana.
Shamshun Mohamed
Aug 01, 2022By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- The curtains came down on Saturday at the Thomas lands based Malteenoes Cricket Academy with two cricket matches and the Presentation Ceremony to climax a successful...
Aug 01, 2022
Aug 01, 2022
Aug 01, 2022
Aug 01, 2022
Aug 01, 2022
Kaieteur News – No human being should insult and damage their existence by blindly putting faith in an individual,... more
Kaieteur News- Someone once said that in relations between countries, there are no permanent friends or enemies, just interests. Guyana’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – I am indebted for the title of this commentary to the Honourable Bruce Golding,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]