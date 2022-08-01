Latest update August 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Hope our royal guests enjoy Guyana

Aug 01, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor,
African royalty is in town but it seems only for a privileged few. Surely a tour of our city could have been on the itinerary, (did I miss that?) so us plebs could get a glimpse on this weekend when massa day done. Hope our royal guests enjoy our hospitality and take back beautiful memories of our Guyana.

Shamshun Mohamed

