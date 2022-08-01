Guyana U15 girls draw first CONCACAF Development Championship match

Kaieteur News- The Guyana U15 Girls’ National Team drew 2-2 with the Turks and Caicos Islands yesterday in their first game of the League B group stage of the Concacaf Girls’ U15 Championship, a developmental tournament taking place in Florida.

In the lone draw of the day, Jayda Schoburgh scored both goals for Guyana, while Rosaria Talbot responded in similar fashion for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The innovative competition, designed to help all Concacaf nations compete internationally against teams at a similar level of development to foster greater impact and improvement, brings together female national youth teams from across the region, including a guest team from Wales in the United Kingdom in League A.

“We are happy for the opportunity to have our next generation of female players participate in this Concacaf development tournament,” said Guyana Football Federation Assistant Technical

Director Bryan Joseph. “The staff have been working hard at getting the team ready both here and in North America.”

Seventeen players have been selected for the Guyana squad, which features nine domestic-based players, including up and coming stars from Kamarang, Santos, Fruta Conqeurors, Guyana Police Force, Swan and Orealla football clubs. The squad is being coached by Delon Williams with Lady Jag stalwart Kayla DeSouza as his assistant coach and international teammate Natalie Nedd on goalkeeping coaching duties.

“The ongoing Blue Water U15 tournament really afforded us the opportunity to scout new talent into the national set-up and we are very excited by what we’ve been able to find,” Joseph added.

“We want to be able to manage the expectations of this group of young ladies especially since they are at the beginning of their international careers, but we also want to see good performances from the entire group over the course of the competition.”

The GFF has partnered with Danish logistics firm Blue Water Shipping to launch Guyana’s first U15 nationwide league for girls this year – a landmark step in increasing participation across the country and developing young female talent.

Drawn in League B of the tournament, Guyana will now face the Cayman Islands today, August 1 at the Hillsborough County Tournament Sportsplex in Tampa, and then Nicaragua on August 3.

The winners of each group plus the second best runners-up from League B will advance to the semi-final stage in the second-tier of the tournament.

According to Concacaf’s website, Belize and US Virgin Islands were among the winners on the opening day in League B.

Belize picked up their first three points in Group C with a 3-1 victory over Anguilla, while Martinique edged Bermuda 1-0 also in Group C.

The USVI were big winners, 7-1 versus Bahamas to open Group D, Aruba secured a 1-0 win against Honduras in Group D.

Group E also saw Nicaragua rise to the top of the table with a 5-0 win over Cayman Islands.