Latest update August 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Govt. spending over $3B to fix roads in Regions 3&4

Aug 01, 2022 News

A road being paved presently at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, Region Three

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works is planning to expend a whopping $1.439 billion to rehabilitate and construct 16 different roads in Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara).

In an Invitation For Bids (IFB) published in yesterday’s Kaieteur News, the Ministry also indicated that another $1.652 billion is estimated to construct or conduct repairs in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). A total of 32 roads in the capital region will be upgraded. The Ministry did not specify which of the roads is new infrastructure or roads in need of repairs. In Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), two roads will be upgraded to the tune of $300 million, while $105million is estimated to conduct repairs in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice). One project is on the cards for Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) that is expected to cost $44 million according to the Engineer’s estimate.

In Region Three, the roads will be upgraded in Tuschen, Zeelugt, Greenwich Park and Canal Number One and Two. Some of the areas to be upgraded in Region Four include LBI, Cummings Lodge and Coldigen on the East Coast of Demerara. On the East Bank of Demerara, specific roads in Herstelling, Diamond , Grove, Coverden and others have been earmarked.
Meanwhile, the Black Bush Polder Road in Region Six and the Burma Road in Region Five are also slated to be rehabilitated.

Only in February, this publication reported that the Ministry of Public Works was preparing to spend over $2 billion out of its $76.7 billion budgetary allocation to facilitate the continued rehabilitation and construction of a number of roads in the country. The Ministry in a public notice had invited bids for the ‘Rehabilitation of Public and Main Access Roads, Miscellaneous and Hinterlands Roads’.

The Ministry’s budget, which was passed in the National Assembly on February 10, would see the spending of $3.4 billion for hinterland roads and another $15.2 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Remote MD Malteenoes Cricket Academy ends with presentation Ceremony 

Remote MD Malteenoes Cricket Academy ends with presentation

Aug 01, 2022

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- The curtains came down on Saturday at the Thomas lands based Malteenoes Cricket Academy with two cricket matches and the Presentation Ceremony to climax a successful...
Read More
Nandu scores 88 for Kaieteur in Brampton-Etobicoke League

Nandu scores 88 for Kaieteur in...

Aug 01, 2022

NAMILCO U17 league kicks off with goals galore in East Bank/East Coast double header

NAMILCO U17 league kicks off with goals galore in...

Aug 01, 2022

Razam Koobir and Natasha Subramanie cop top awards as largest ever RHTYSC Academy concludes – 135 youths graduate

Razam Koobir and Natasha Subramanie cop top...

Aug 01, 2022

Hussain ploughs over $300,000 into Albion’s cricket academy

Hussain ploughs over $300,000 into Albion’s...

Aug 01, 2022

Guyana U15 girls draw first CONCACAF Development Championship match

Guyana U15 girls draw first CONCACAF Development...

Aug 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • America is for itself

    Kaieteur News- Someone once said that in relations between countries, there are no permanent friends or enemies, just interests.  Guyana’s... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]