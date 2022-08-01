Latest update August 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

D’Aguiar’s Moscato flavoured Wine Wins Gold at 2022 Monde Selection Quality Awards

Aug 01, 2022 News

Employees of the Rum Factory/Winery and Quality Assurance Departments celebrate the success of the Monde Selection Quality Awards.

Kaieteur News – D’Aguiar’s Moscato flavoured Wine produced and bottled by Banks DIH Limited has been adjudged winner for the Gold Quality Award at the Monde Selection 60th World Selection of Spirits and Liqueurs 2022 in Brussel.

Mr. Gregory Garraway, Master Blender of Banks DIH Limited said it a proud achievement for the product which is made exclusively from locally grown rice and sugar, Banks DIH said in a release.

“This is a positive development for agro-processing in Guyana through the conversion of rice into value added wine products. Our Chairman Mr. Clifford Reis has been promoting extensively the use of locally produced raw materials for our products and rice is used exclusively in the production of our wines including the D’Aguiar Moscato,” Garraway is quoted in the press release as saying.

The D’Aguiar’s vMoscato is produced in four flavours, Original, Pink, Watermelon, and Mango and is sold throughout Guyana and exported to the Caribbean, North America and Europe.

