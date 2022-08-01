Latest update August 1st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Banks DIH soft drink, dairy plants get ISO recertification

Aug 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – BANKS DIH Limited has announced the recertification of its Quality and Food Safety Management System for the Soft Drink Production Plant and the Dairy/Novelty Department by the International Standards Organisation (ISO).
The certification, which falls into seven categories, was issued by certifying company Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance Limited (LRQA) on behalf of the ISO, Banks DIH said in a release.

The certification includes the ISO9001:2015 which is applicable to the manufacturing of Ice Cream and fruit ice products and also covers production, storage, warehousing and dispatching.

ottles from preforms and carbonated soft drink in NR-PET bottles, carbonated water in addition to post and pre mix beverages.

The ISO22000:2018 certified the manufacturing of carbonated soft drinks in non-returnable Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) b

Ms. Seeranie

Ramnauth, Quality Assurance Executive said that the Company continues to work diligently to produce nutritious products for consumers that conform to international standards. “The certification is an assurance to our customers that Banks DIH Limited remains committed to producing quality products and we will uphold those standards,” she added. The recertification which was approved on March 9, 2022 will expire on December 10, 2024. The Dairy/Novelty and Soft Drink plants were first certified in 2014.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Remote MD Malteenoes Cricket Academy ends with presentation Ceremony 

Remote MD Malteenoes Cricket Academy ends with presentation

Aug 01, 2022

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News- The curtains came down on Saturday at the Thomas lands based Malteenoes Cricket Academy with two cricket matches and the Presentation Ceremony to climax a successful...
Read More
Nandu scores 88 for Kaieteur in Brampton-Etobicoke League

Nandu scores 88 for Kaieteur in...

Aug 01, 2022

NAMILCO U17 league kicks off with goals galore in East Bank/East Coast double header

NAMILCO U17 league kicks off with goals galore in...

Aug 01, 2022

Razam Koobir and Natasha Subramanie cop top awards as largest ever RHTYSC Academy concludes – 135 youths graduate

Razam Koobir and Natasha Subramanie cop top...

Aug 01, 2022

Hussain ploughs over $300,000 into Albion’s cricket academy

Hussain ploughs over $300,000 into Albion’s...

Aug 01, 2022

Guyana U15 girls draw first CONCACAF Development Championship match

Guyana U15 girls draw first CONCACAF Development...

Aug 01, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • America is for itself

    Kaieteur News- Someone once said that in relations between countries, there are no permanent friends or enemies, just interests.  Guyana’s... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]