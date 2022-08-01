Banks DIH soft drink, dairy plants get ISO recertification

Kaieteur News – BANKS DIH Limited has announced the recertification of its Quality and Food Safety Management System for the Soft Drink Production Plant and the Dairy/Novelty Department by the International Standards Organisation (ISO).

The certification, which falls into seven categories, was issued by certifying company Lloyd’s Register Quality Assurance Limited (LRQA) on behalf of the ISO, Banks DIH said in a release.

The certification includes the ISO9001:2015 which is applicable to the manufacturing of Ice Cream and fruit ice products and also covers production, storage, wa rehousing and dispatching.

ottles from preforms and carbonated soft drink in NR-PET bottles, carbonated water in addition to post and pre mix beverages.

The ISO22000:2018 certified the manufacturing of carbonated soft drinks in non-returnable Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) b

Ms. Seeranie

Ramnauth, Quality Assurance Executive said that the Company continues to work diligently to produce nutritious products for consumers that conform to international standards. “The certification is an assurance to our customers that Banks DIH Limited remains committed to producing quality products and we will uphold those standards,” she added. The recertification which was approved on March 9, 2022 will expire on December 10, 2024. The Dairy/Novelty and Soft Drink plants were first certified in 2014.