Bandits grab over $400,000 in cash after waylaying Linden businesswoman

Aug 01, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Police in Linden are investigating an alleged robbery committed on a 46-year-old businesswoman of Proctor Road, Kara-Kara Linden, which occurred on Saturday at about 19:55 hours.

Investigations so far revealed that the robbery was committed by two unidentifiable males, one armed with a gun and the other with a knife. The two suspects relieved the businesswoman of: $350,000; US$300 and one black and red Calvin Klein hand bag valued at $25,000. A party of police ranks visited the scene on the said date at about 20:10 hours.

According to the police the victim related that she finished working at her business J & R Elite Variety Store located on Republic Avenue, Mackenzie Linden at about 19:10 hours. She went to Rainbow City to pick up a bar-b-que and then went to get Chinese food. According to the police during her moving around, she was driving motor vehicle, a CX-5 Mazda SUV bearing registration number PYY 8820.

While she was driving through a street that runs east to west, heading west towards her garage, which opens automatically by remote, she observed a tall, slim-built male dressed in a light-coloured long sleeve shirt, dark-coloured pants, wearing a light-coloured toque with the eye part cut out covering his entire face walking towards her vehicle. She began to get suspicious, and she immediately locked her vehicle, and the tall male then began to knock on her window on the driver’s side.

The victim realised at that stage that the men were trying to rob her and she began to frantically honk on her vehicle horn. She reversed her vehicle out of the street while the male suspect was holding onto her door handle, but she hit a culvert, which is about 50 meters away from her garage, which caused her vehicle to come to a halt, while the said male fell into a drain.

The other suspect came to her door and began to bang continuously on her window with what appeared to be a hand gun, which caused the glass of her vehicle to shatter, and he pushed his hand inside the SUV, opened the door and pointed the gun to her face, saying “pass de money”.

The suspect who fell in the drain came out and started to hit on the front passenger side door window with a brick, shattering it. He then pointed a knife to her daughter’s face, waving it. The victim claimed she got scared and handed over her black handbag containing her money to the suspect, after being fearful for her daughter and her life.

The suspects grabbed her handbag made good their escape on foot down the street. The police were immediately summoned and while canvassing the area in the vicinity of Cinderella City, the police saw the two males that fitted the description given by the victim. Upon seeing the police vehicle, the two suspects managed to evade the police by escaping through a dark alleyway.
CCTV footage was extracted from the victim’s security cameras and are being reviewed by investigators. Statements were taken and investigations are ongoing.

