Women Table Tennis team exits at quarter-finals

– Coach Lewis praises team’s effort

By Rawle Toney in Birmingham (Team Guyana Press Attache`)

Just like 2018, Guyana’s female team’s run at the Commonwealth Games came to an end in the Quarter-finals.

The team of Chelsea Edghill, Natalie Cummings and Priscila Greaves went down 0-3 to Singapore yesterday at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England.

Thuraia Thomas did not feature against Singapore.

Guyana had finished second in their Group behind India, following victories over commanding victories over Fiji and South Africa.

Against Singapore, the pair of Chelsea Edghill and Natalie Cummings faced Zhou JingYi and Zeng Jian, where they were defeated 11-5, 11-8, 11-6.

Olympic Bronze Medallist Feng Tianwei then brushed aside Prescilla Greaves 11-3, 11-1, 11-4.

Already up 2-0, Singapore’s Zeng Jian battled Edghill. The World #60-ranked player easily defeated the Guyanese 11-5, 11-4, 11-2.

Since Table Tennis was introduced at the Commonwealth Games in 2002, Singapore’s only defeat in the Teams event was in 2018 when they lost to India in the finals.

Coach Idi Lewis lauded the Guyanese women’s performance, but added that with more support in Guyana, the results could be better.

“I thought the girls played amazing. There was nobody looking like us in the quarter-finals. We were seeded fourth in the group; we were supposed to finish last in the group. So to come with such a low seeding and to finish second in the group,” Lewis said.

He further noted, “coming from under the current financial structure that we’re under, the financial constraints as far as budget goes, preparation for these games, I think these girls have delivered way beyond what we’re experiencing and going through in Guyana.”

The focus now shifts to the singles competition, as coach Lewis once again doubles-down on the fact that with the lack of resources, the females are still delivering.

On the sidelines, following his defeat to Singapore, Lewis said if the team can be properly prepared, they will be able to give themselves a chance at major tournaments like the Commonwealth Games.