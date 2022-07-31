US$8 million water treatment plant for Bachelor’s Adventure

Latest update July 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 31, 2022 News
– as Minister Croal heads to Parliament for US$19M to build even more
Kaieteur News – During an outreach held on Saturday at the Melanie Community Centre Ground on the East Coast Demerara (ECD), Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal announced that plans are apace to spend taxpayers’ dollars’ amounting to US$8M to construct a water treatment plant at Bachelor’s Adventure.
The Minister at the time of the announcement was part of a team of Cabinet officials, led by Prime Minister, Retired Brigadier Mark Phillips, which was conducting an outreach in the ECD community.
The water treatment plant, Croal told residents, is estimated to cost some GYD$1.6B, which is equivalent to US$8M. He said that government will open tender for the project on August 9, 2022.
Croal said that the plant will serve communities on the East Coast corridor between Coldingen and Haslington.
According to the Minister, the decision to build the plant was triggered by residents’ complaints about the high iron content in their water. Moreover, Croal revealed that his government will be approaching parliament at its next sitting for another $3.8B, which is equivalent to US$19M, to build more water treatment plants along the coast of Guyana.
The sum of $4.7B was allocated to the Ministry of Housing and Water in the 2022 budget for improvement of water supply and expansion of portable water nationwide. Some wells have been drilled in Lusignan, others in some interior locations and a few other sites along the coast.
It seems now that the government might have already expended that $4.7B since, according to Minister Croal, he will now be asking parliament for more billions to continue government’s nationwide water supply agenda.
It should be noted that the government has plans to spend even more billions for the improvement of water supply across the country. As recent as May, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Shaik Baksh stated that government will be spending some $25B in the next three years to upgrade and construct new water treatment plants across the country.
Baksh had made this disclosure while he and other government officials, including President Mohammed Irfaan Ali, were commissioning a new well at Lusignan.
