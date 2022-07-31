Swiss responding to diesel engines and equipment problems

Latest update July 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 31, 2022 News
By Harold Beharry
Kaieteur News – Diesel engines and equipment are critical to economic growth in the world because almost every industry depends on diesel, but these engines and equipment are facing serious challenges with the critical shortage of parts.
This problem started in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic started disrupting our lives and then the Russian Ukraine war completely destroyed the small gains and no one knows when this situation will return to normal. We are all aware that Guyana’s population of diesel equipment, including trucks, has increased tremendously during the past three years and this has forced us at Swiss Machinery to immediately change our focus from replacing parts to a preventative maintenance programme to maintain productivity for diesel engine and equipment and to this end, we were forced to partner with some of the world’s most brilliant engineers to bring their proven technology to provide solution to the present crisis and want to report that we have made great progress in this respect.
We were present at the Building Expo and all the diesel and equipment owners were looking for solutions for the fuel, filtration, lubrication, hydraulic, cooling and other systems that work together to provide consistent diesel engine protection and we were able to present solutions to minimise engine wear, maximise protection and extend engine life.
We use a very poor quality diesel in Guyana and since diesel is food for engine, it is reasonable to conclude that the diesel continues to cause serious fuel pump and injectors’ failure, resulting in down time and costly repairs. But the problem is compounded with the challenging parts supply chain. Therefore, we have to treat the diesel to remove the water and sediments to feed clean diesel to the engines and again we have partnered with the best international companies and have been successful in correcting this problem.
Of course, there are many other problems facing the maintenance of diesel engines and equipment which will be impossible to explain in the media but I want to say that “we are better together” as we glean technology from international resources available to us and pass it on to our customers. We continue to engage in research and development and pass the information to diesel engine owners to minimise downtime and maximise production at the lowest possible cost.
