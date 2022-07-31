Latest update July 31st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Swiss responding to diesel engines and equipment problems

Jul 31, 2022 News

By Harold Beharry

Kaieteur News – Diesel engines and equipment are critical to economic growth in the world because almost every industry depends on diesel, but these engines and equipment are facing serious challenges with the critical shortage of parts.

Polyurethane replaces rubber bushings and provides better protection and last longer

The Reverso that removes water and sediments from bulk diesel storage tank

The diesel tank snake that is guaranteed to remove water from diesel equipment tank

The Clean Air Fleet that cleans engine oil

This problem started in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic started disrupting our lives and then the Russian Ukraine war completely destroyed the small gains and no one knows when this situation will return to normal. We are all aware that Guyana’s population of diesel equipment, including trucks, has increased tremendously during the past three years and this has forced us at Swiss Machinery to immediately change our focus from replacing parts to a preventative maintenance programme to maintain productivity for diesel engine and equipment and to this end, we were forced to partner with some of the world’s most brilliant engineers to bring their proven technology to provide solution to the present crisis and want to report that we have made great progress in this respect.

Seal Saver covers hydraulic cylinder to prevent scoring and scratching and protect seals

We were present at the Building Expo and all the diesel and equipment owners were looking for solutions for the fuel, filtration, lubrication, hydraulic, cooling and other systems that work together to provide consistent diesel engine protection and we were able to present solutions to minimise engine wear, maximise protection and extend engine life.

We use a very poor quality diesel in Guyana and since diesel is food for engine, it is reasonable to conclude that the diesel continues to cause serious fuel pump and injectors’ failure, resulting in down time and costly repairs. But the problem is compounded with the challenging parts supply chain. Therefore, we have to treat the diesel to remove the water and sediments to feed clean diesel to the engines and again we have partnered with the best international companies and have been successful in correcting this problem.

Of course, there are many other problems facing the maintenance of diesel engines and equipment which will be impossible to explain in the media but I want to say that “we are better together” as we glean technology from international resources available to us and pass it on to our customers. We continue to engage in research and development and pass the information to diesel engine owners to minimise downtime and maximise production at the lowest possible cost.

Separ, the World’s only known five-stage filtration system protects fuel pumps and injectors by removing water and sediments from diesel fuel

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Rosanna Fung is Guyana’s newest professional fitness athlete.

Rosanna Fung is Guyana’s newest professional fitness athlete.

Jul 31, 2022

Fung, led a Guyana 12-medal haul at this year’s CAC Bodybuilding Championships in Barbados yesterday en route to winning the overall Wellness Class and earning the coveted Pro Card. The 22 year-...
Read More
Women Table Tennis team exits at quarter-finals

Women Table Tennis team exits at quarter-finals

Jul 31, 2022

Guyana’s podium hopes in Squash singles ends

Guyana’s podium hopes in Squash singles ends

Jul 31, 2022

Archway Snackette and Restaurant cycle road race on tomorrow in Berbice

Archway Snackette and Restaurant cycle road race...

Jul 31, 2022

Guyanese-born Mohamed hits 105 in Canada for Leguan Warriors

Guyanese-born Mohamed hits 105 in Canada for...

Jul 31, 2022

Berbice Businessman & Contractor continues to rally for the success of Guyana cup

Berbice Businessman & Contractor continues...

Jul 31, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]