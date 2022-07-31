Latest update July 31st, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Rosanna Fung is Guyana’s newest professional fitness athlete.

Jul 31, 2022 Sports

Fung, led a Guyana 12-medal haul at this year’s CAC Bodybuilding Championships in Barbados yesterday en route to winning the overall Wellness Class and earning the coveted Pro Card.

Rosanna Fung

The 22 year- old has now joined the ranks of IFBB Elite Pros.

After winning the Junior Wellness class ahead of fellow countrywoman, Asanti Conway, Fung returned to the dimly lit Lloyd Erskine Sandiford stage in the senior class and won that also.

She then used her sharp and statuesque physique to slice through the competition in the overall and another gold in her glistening red bikini suit.

Fung added two gold medals and the pro Card in just her second outing at the flagship Regional bodybuilding event.

Guyana’s CAC Body Building team won 12 medals at the event

Meanwhile, Men’s Physique standout, Emmerson Campbell was once again edged out and finished with another silver medal at the annual fixture which heads to Aruba next year and Guyana in 2024.

Campbell once again fell short of achieving his goal of earning the elusive Pro Card.

Meanwhile, Team Guyana finished with five gold medals, six silver medals and a bronze medal.

The medalists were Julio Sinclair (gold in the heavyweight), Rawle Green (Masters Under 50 gold and bronze) Nicholas Albert (silver x2/junior and 75kg), Roger Callender (silver bantamweight), Christina Ramsammy (silver bikini) and Conway (silver Junior wellness).

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Rosanna Fung is Guyana’s newest professional fitness athlete.

Rosanna Fung is Guyana’s newest professional fitness athlete.

Jul 31, 2022

Fung, led a Guyana 12-medal haul at this year’s CAC Bodybuilding Championships in Barbados yesterday en route to winning the overall Wellness Class and earning the coveted Pro Card. The 22 year-...
Read More
Women Table Tennis team exits at quarter-finals

Women Table Tennis team exits at quarter-finals

Jul 31, 2022

Guyana’s podium hopes in Squash singles ends

Guyana’s podium hopes in Squash singles ends

Jul 31, 2022

Archway Snackette and Restaurant cycle road race on tomorrow in Berbice

Archway Snackette and Restaurant cycle road race...

Jul 31, 2022

Guyanese-born Mohamed hits 105 in Canada for Leguan Warriors

Guyanese-born Mohamed hits 105 in Canada for...

Jul 31, 2022

Berbice Businessman & Contractor continues to rally for the success of Guyana cup

Berbice Businessman & Contractor continues...

Jul 31, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]