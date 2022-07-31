Rosanna Fung is Guyana’s newest professional fitness athlete.

Latest update July 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 31, 2022 Sports
Fung, led a Guyana 12-medal haul at this year’s CAC Bodybuilding Championships in Barbados yesterday en route to winning the overall Wellness Class and earning the coveted Pro Card.
The 22 year- old has now joined the ranks of IFBB Elite Pros.
After winning the Junior Wellness class ahead of fellow countrywoman, Asanti Conway, Fung returned to the dimly lit Lloyd Erskine Sandiford stage in the senior class and won that also.
She then used her sharp and statuesque physique to slice through the competition in the overall and another gold in her glistening red bikini suit.
Fung added two gold medals and the pro Card in just her second outing at the flagship Regional bodybuilding event.
Meanwhile, Men’s Physique standout, Emmerson Campbell was once again edged out and finished with another silver medal at the annual fixture which heads to Aruba next year and Guyana in 2024.
Campbell once again fell short of achieving his goal of earning the elusive Pro Card.
Meanwhile, Team Guyana finished with five gold medals, six silver medals and a bronze medal.
The medalists were Julio Sinclair (gold in the heavyweight), Rawle Green (Masters Under 50 gold and bronze) Nicholas Albert (silver x2/junior and 75kg), Roger Callender (silver bantamweight), Christina Ramsammy (silver bikini) and Conway (silver Junior wellness).
