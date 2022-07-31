GNBS implores consumers to take up their roles during measurement purchases

Latest update July 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 31, 2022 News
==GNBS IN FOCUS==
Kaieteur News – As the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) continues to execute its mandate to ensure that all weighing and measuring instruments used in trade are verified (stamped), it is also crucial for consumers to do their part in trade transactions involving measurements to guarantee their monies worth.
Daily, consumers visit the community shops, markets, supermarkets, and other retail outlets to purchase a variety of goods, such as rice, flour, sugar, meats, ground provisions, preserved fruits, and cooking oil by weights and measures. The prices of these goods are on the rise and for those buying them your vigilance, your diligence, and your understanding of the measuring process will ensure that you get the quantities requested and value for money.
To ensure that you are getting the “bang for your buck”, the GNBS implores consumers to take up the following rules of thumb when purchasing goods by weights and measures:
For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0069, 219-0065, 2190062, or WhatsApp: (+592) 692-4627 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org
Jul 31, 2022Fung, led a Guyana 12-medal haul at this year’s CAC Bodybuilding Championships in Barbados yesterday en route to winning the overall Wellness Class and earning the coveted Pro Card. The 22 year-...
Jul 31, 2022
Jul 31, 2022
Jul 31, 2022
Jul 31, 2022
Jul 31, 2022
Kaieteur News – Thucydides’ “The Peloponnesian Wars” is regarded as the first book on international relations... more
Kaieteur News – Public servants desire an increase in wages. Who does not? But I am sure if a survey was conducted... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – I am indebted for the title of this commentary to the Honourable Bruce Golding,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]