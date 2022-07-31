Four traditional Afro-Guyanese dishes

==Cuisine Culture==

By Renay Sambach

Kaieteur News – Every year on August 1, the abolition of slavery is commemorated in Guyana. As we prepare to observe another Emancipation Day in Guyana this year, I am happy to share with my loyal foodies some delightful African recipes which were first published in the Guyana Inc. Magazine.

Guyana is a melting pot of cultures. The cultures come from the six ethnic groups that make up its peoples – Africans, Amerindians, Chinese, East Indians, Europeans and Portuguese. Each of these groups has left their stamp in the Guyanese cuisine.

As we commemorate Emancipation Day, it is the African dishes that are taking centrestage and are likely to tantilise your taste buds. Enjoy!

CONKIE

Ingredients:

1 coconut

1 lb pumpkin

1 lb cornmeal

1 oz lard

1 oz margarine

1 tsp salt

Sugar to taste

4 oz dried fruit

1 tsp black pepper

Banana leaves for wrapping

Preparation:

Grate coconut and pumpkin

Add all other ingredients

Stir in enough water to make a mixture of dropping consistency

Wipe banana leaves and heat to make pliable

Cut into pieces about 8 inches square. Wrap around filling and tie with twine

Place in boiling water and boil for 20-30 minutes

METEMGEE (METAGEE)

Ingredients:

1 dry coconut

¾ lb mixed meat

1 lb (approx.) fried fish or salt fish

1lb cassava

1lb plantain (your choice of ripeness)

1lb eddoes, yam or dasheen

1 large onion — cut in rings

½ lb ochroes (okra)

Dumplings (optional)

Preparation:

Cover the mixed meat with water and boil for ½ hour. Put salt-fish to soak in water; if using fresh fish this may be fried or placed on top of vegetables about 10 minutes before the end of the cooking time

Grate the coconut, pour one pint of water over, squeeze well and strain to extract the coconut milk. Pour over the meat

Peel the vegetables, then put the meat and vegetables to cook in the coconut milk. Cook until almost tender

Put the salt fish with the skin and bones removed, or fresh fish or fried fish on top of vegetables. Add the onion and ochroes

Cook until the coconut milk is almost absorbed

If dumplings are used, they should be added about 8 minutes before the vegetables are ready

COOKUP RICE

Ingredients:

½ lb cooked meat

¼ lb salt meat, if desired

1 lb (2 cups) rice

4½ cups water

1 onion

1 – 2 tomatoes

2 – 3 blades chives

Thyme and parsley

½ tsp salt–more if no salt meat is used

½ tsp pepper

2 tbsp oil or drippings

1 heaped tsp brown sugar

Preparation:

Wash and soak the salt meat and prepare the seasonings

Heat the oil, add the sugar, and fry until it bubbles. Add the seasonings, fry until golden brown

Cut the salt meat into neat pieces, and add to seasonings with water, rice, and salt. Put to boil

Remove the skin and bones from the cooked meat, cut into neat pieces, and add to the rice when it is nearly cooked. If desired, add a dollop or two of butter before dishing up

FOO-FOO

Ingredients:

2 lb hard yams

1 lb cassava

Preparation:

Wash, peel and cook vegetables in boiling water

When cooked, do not remove from boiling water, as vegetables will become cold and unmanageable

Remove string from cassava; take cassava from water and pound first before adding yam to mortar

Pound to a fine texture until thoroughly mixed

Use some of the same warm water for dipping the mortar stick and for adding to the foo-foo to bring to the right consistency

Dip a metal spoon in some clean warm water and remove foo-foo in balls from the mortar. Cover and keep warm. Serve in soup or with pepperpot