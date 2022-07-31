De Vee Pee get a false positive

Latest update July 31st, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 31, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys hear dat when de Vee Pee was in Washington, he left eye bin start blinking. No sooner dat happen, de man get a false positive reading fuh COVID. Is lucky thing he test again and it show negative.
COVID numbers rising in Guyana. Don’t worry with dem numbers wah de Health Ministry producing every day. Dat is only de tip of de iceberg. Because less people getting severely sick, nuff people nah bothering fuh get tested. Some ah dem also fooling demselves into believing dat dem get flu. De Ministry warn dem fuh go and get tested if dem gat flu-like symptoms. Dem boys does advise people who get COVID fuh stay positive.
Dem politicians does gat positive attitude. One time, one ah dem went into a rural village fuh woo votes fuh elections. He call all de people together and say how he come fuh solve dem prablems. He den ask dem about dem prablems. One man get up and say, “Sir we gat two main prablems. De first one is dat we don’t have doctors and a hospital. De second one is…”
Before de man could continue, de politician cut he off saying: “Stop right dere, I’ll make some calls.”
De politician tek out he cell phone dial a number and start fuh talk. He end de conversation by saying: “Yes! Yes! Dat would be great, tomorrow den.” He loudly reply before punching another number fuh another call, “Yes a hospital, I will pay for it personally.”
He den turn off de cell phone and tell de people dat he just arrange fuh a group ah doctors to come to de village after de elections and dat he also arrange fuh immediate work on de construction of ah hospital. He den ask de man, “Wat was de second prablem?”
De man answer, “”Yes, our second prablem is dat we don’t have cellphone coverage hay.”
Talk half. Leff half.
Jul 31, 2022Fung, led a Guyana 12-medal haul at this year’s CAC Bodybuilding Championships in Barbados yesterday en route to winning the overall Wellness Class and earning the coveted Pro Card. The 22 year-...
Jul 31, 2022
Jul 31, 2022
Jul 31, 2022
Jul 31, 2022
Jul 31, 2022
Kaieteur News – Thucydides’ “The Peloponnesian Wars” is regarded as the first book on international relations... more
Kaieteur News – Public servants desire an increase in wages. Who does not? But I am sure if a survey was conducted... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – I am indebted for the title of this commentary to the Honourable Bruce Golding,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]