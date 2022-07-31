De Vee Pee get a false positive

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys hear dat when de Vee Pee was in Washington, he left eye bin start blinking. No sooner dat happen, de man get a false positive reading fuh COVID. Is lucky thing he test again and it show negative.

COVID numbers rising in Guyana. Don’t worry with dem numbers wah de Health Ministry producing every day. Dat is only de tip of de iceberg. Because less people getting severely sick, nuff people nah bothering fuh get tested. Some ah dem also fooling demselves into believing dat dem get flu. De Ministry warn dem fuh go and get tested if dem gat flu-like symptoms. Dem boys does advise people who get COVID fuh stay positive.

Dem politicians does gat positive attitude. One time, one ah dem went into a rural village fuh woo votes fuh elections. He call all de people together and say how he come fuh solve dem prablems. He den ask dem about dem prablems. One man get up and say, “Sir we gat two main prablems. De first one is dat we don’t have doctors and a hospital. De second one is…”

Before de man could continue, de politician cut he off saying: “Stop right dere, I’ll make some calls.”

De politician tek out he cell phone dial a number and start fuh talk. He end de conversation by saying: “Yes! Yes! Dat would be great, tomorrow den.” He loudly reply before punching another number fuh another call, “Yes a hospital, I will pay for it personally.”

He den turn off de cell phone and tell de people dat he just arrange fuh a group ah doctors to come to de village after de elections and dat he also arrange fuh immediate work on de construction of ah hospital. He den ask de man, “Wat was de second prablem?”

De man answer, “”Yes, our second prablem is dat we don’t have cellphone coverage hay.”

Talk half. Leff half.