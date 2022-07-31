Archway Snackette and Restaurant cycle road race on tomorrow in Berbice

The Archway Snackette and Restaurant cycle road race will be held tomorrow in Berbice.

This event will commence at 08:00hrs in the vicinity of the Rose Hall Arch and proceeds to New Amsterdam. On entering New Amsterdam, the event will carry along Garrison road, right onto Strand Street, left over the Canje Bridge to Number 51 Police Station, then returns to Rose Hall Arch for the finish.

The event will be contested in the senior, veterans, junior and female categories.

The top three finishers in the senior category will take home $100,000, $30,000, $25,000, in that order, and a trophy while the fourth, fifth and sixth place will receive $18,000, $15,000 and $12,000, respectively.

The winner in the open veteran, over 50, juniors and female will pocket a trophy and $20,000, runner up – $15,000 and third place – $10,000. There will also be 10 primes.

This race is expected to feature some of the country’s top cyclists including Briton John, Romello Crawford and Andre Green.

Meanwhile, the second annual Endurance race is set for August 28 in Georgetown. It will be held on the outer circuits of the National Park.