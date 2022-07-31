A glimpse of the Main Street Emancipation Expo

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – Each year, Main Street Georgetown comes to life with a plethora of colourful prints, all in preparation for the much anticipated Emancipation Day celebrations on August 1.

Emancipation Day in Guyana commemorates the day slavery was abolished, ending decades of inhumane treatment to our African brothers and sisters. It is, however, a day that is celebrated by people of all six ethnicities in Guyana.

Usually, Main Street around this time of the year becomes the spot that locals rush to find their perfect attire for the day. The Waterfalls visited the location several times over the past week and it must be noted that the excitement among customers could not be hidden. Shoppers were ensuring their purchases were made early this year, as confirmed by a number of vendors who spoke to me. Notably, the buzz continued even though droplets from heaven decided to participate in the fun as well.

On Saturday, women were still flocking the booths in search of the most attractive prints. Brightly coloured dresses and skirts dangled from hangers and were easily spotted from a distant. The men too were not left out of the excitement with beautifully designed modern pieces on sale for them as well.

This year, persons also had the opportunity to visit the booths early and select their choice of fabric and design their outfit to their liking, as seamstresses and tailors were on site to help ready them for all the excitement in store.

Also on display were hand crafted jewellery such as earrings, necklaces and bracelets made from African beads.

Neon coloured outfits attracted customers to the booths, even though some only window shopped. Some ladies were even trying to get their head wraps designed in advance.

Carla Bishop, one of the vendors that spoke to The Waterfalls, said her items were handmade. Her booth was located at the end of Main and Church Streets. Her captivating pieces included crown headbands, fascinator headbands, hats for males and females, corsage, purses, necklaces for men and women, armbands and waist beads.

A young woman who graduated from the E.R Burrowes School of Arts, Fiona Alert, was also at the Main Street exhibition, showcasing hand painted dresses and other cultural items.

A more seasoned designer, Darla Adams was also present at the expo to show off her talent. She said, “I am out here designing the different African clothing such as body wraps and head wraps to make the sisters look very nice in our culture. I have been out here for the last six years on Main Street doing head wraps and selling these clothes. We were off for two years and this is the return year.”

Adams explained that she was glad to see the response of the Guyanese public, observing that they started shopping very early for the right pieces of clothing. In addition to catering for single persons, the designer noted that she also prepared matching couple’s outfits.

This year, after a two-year hiatus, the cultural extravaganza is set to return to the National Park, giving Guyanese an opportunity to celebrate freedom in unity. The event usually sees cultural presentations and the feature attraction is usually the African cuisine. Families usually spend the day picnicking in the National Park where the fun is usually held on Emancipation Day.