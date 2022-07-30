WDFA Outreach: GFF delivers equipment, urges stronger club governance

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde urged clubs in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) region to implement stronger governance structures to support the development of the game, as he delivered football equipment under the auspices of the GFF’s Members Financial Assistance Programme (M-FAP).

President Forde was participating in an outreach with the WDFA General Council on Friday last, the GFF’s first official engagement with one of its regional associations since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The GFF members outreach programme is designed to build bridges across the football community, and to explore challenges and opportunities at the regional level.

“We had an extremely valuable and positive interaction on the future of football development in this crucial region,” Forde said. “Our discussions focused on governance, administration, and compliance, which are vital pillars for the sustainable growth of the game.”

“In particular, we need to see more clubs in the WDFA region appointing executive committees to improve the management and oversight of club football and to reduce the day-to-day burden on coaches, who should be fully focused on working with players to raise standards on the pitch and develop talent,” Forde added.

All clubs in Guyana will need to apply for and hold a Concacaf club license by the end of 2023, which includes the requirement to establish a youth football department, appoint licensed coaching staff, implement a CSR programme and a child safeguarding policy, and ensure that at least one women’s team is active in GFF competitions.

“The GFF stands ready to provide any technical or logistical support necessary for this Concacaf club licensing programme to help make this a reality with all of our clubs by the end of next year as we seek to improve the governance of the game across Guyana,” Forde said.

Further outreaches with the remaining eight regional associations are slated for the coming weeks. In West Demerara, Forde was joined by GFF General Secretary Ian Alves and GFF Members Services Officer Franklin Wilson. Alongside WDFA President Trevor Williams, representatives from eight WDFA clubs were present for the meeting.