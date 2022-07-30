Phantom claim Faye Joseph Memorial dominoes title

Phantom marked 54 games to win the Faye Joseph Memorial dominoes competition which was contested recently at Dynasty.

Executive placed second with 44 games and 300 third on 43.

Meanwhile, Colin Jarvis and Mark Wiltshire will be hosting a four-game tournament on Monday at Sparkle’s Spot car wash, 38 Dowding Street, Kitty, starting at 14:30hrs. Entrance fee is $15,000 and $100,000 will be added to the prizes.