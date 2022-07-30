Pensioner killed, 3 injured after car tyre blows-out at Long Creek

Kaieteur News – A 69-year-old woman was killed on Thursday, and three other persons injured after a hire car’s front tyre blew-out at Long Creek, along the Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

The dead woman was identified as Marva Alder of Phase B Wisroc, Wismar, Linden, Region 10. Alder along with three other injured persons, Simone Barker, 56, of 177 Block 22, Wismar Linden; Mervyn McAndrew, 54; and his relative, Joel McAndrew, 21 both of Lot 375, South Sophia, were all passengers of a taxi, HD3772 that toppled into a ditch after the tyre blew out.

Investigators learned that the car was travelling south along the eastern side of the Long Creek Public Road when the tragedy happened. The driver of the taxi, Keion Hope, 40, is presently in police custody assisting with investigations. He told police that while he was driving the car the left-side front wheel blew out and he lost control of the vehicle.

He further recalled that the car collided with a “barranca” before it toppled several times then coming to a halt in a ditch on the eastern side of the road.

Police reported that public spirited citizens stopped to help and ranks arrived at the scene shortly after. An unconscious Alder was pulled from the wreck. The other three passengers were also assisted out of the crashed car.

An ambulance was called in and the Emergency Medical Technician team on board pronounced Alder dead at the scene. Her body was taken to the Carmen’s Funeral Home while Barker, Joel and Mervyn were rushed to the Mackenzie Hospital.

Barker was admitted with severe head injuries and Joel and Mervyn were admitted for observation.

Investigators said that they found no trace of alcohol in the taxi driver’s system but the crashed car is being examined by a licencing and certifying officer while he remains in custody.