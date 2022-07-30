More cash support for Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Guyanese born USA based brothers Allan and Dennis Mangru have contributed $30,000 each towards Project “Cricket gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”.

Allan contributed before and is now joined by his brother. Over the years, he played a major role in raising funds with New York East Canje Reunion, an organization that provides support for charities in the East Canje area and other parts of Guyana. “We are happy to be part of this noble initiative and will continue to do so in the future,” the bothers said.

The project, a joint partnership with Anil Beharry of Guyana and Kishan Das of the USA is grateful for the cash which will be used to purchase cricket related materials for distribution.

Total cricket related items collected so far: $230,000 cash, two trophies, eleven cricket boots, eighteen pairs of batting pads, twenty bats, fourteen pairs of batting gloves, nineteen thigh pads, one pair of wicket keeping pad, one arm guard, six cricket bags and two helmets. In addition to the above, $600,000 worth in gear was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman.

To date, thirty seven young players from all three counties of Guyana have already benefited from three junior gear bags, two trophies, one arm guard, fourteen bats, one box, two helmets, ten pairs of cricket shoes, ten pairs of batting pads, one bat rubber and twelve pairs of batting gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each while RHCCCC received two, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails and the Essequibo Cricket Board.

Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed clubs will also benefit. Thanks to the media for the role they are playing in promoting this venture. Distribution will continue. Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623 6875 or Kishan Das on 1 718 664 0896.