Men’s Squads for 6ixty Confirmed

– Gayle joins Patriots

Chris Gayle has joined the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the inaugural SKYEXCH 6IXTY which gets underway on 24 August at Warner Park, St Kitts. Gayle, brand ambassador and host for the 6IXTY, will be joined by some of the biggest names in cricket from across the Caribbean and around the world as this innovative new format gets underway for the first time.

Gayle will be joined at the Patriots by exciting openers Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher as well as impressive South African youngster Dewald Brevis.

The Barbados Royals team will have the talents of Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Rakheem Cornwall along with overseas players Azam Khan, Harry Tector and Corbin Bosch.

The Jamaica Tallawahs team will feature captain Rovman Powell along with fellow Jamaicans Brandon King and Fabian Allen. Their overseas contingent will feature Mohammad Amir, Sandeep Lamicchane and Chris Green.

Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling and Heinrich Klaasen will boost the batting of the Guyana Amazon Warriors with all-rounders Odean Smith and Romario Shepherd also in their squad.

A powerful Trinbago Knight Riders line up will feature Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran along with Sunil Narine and Ravi Rampaul. They will also have Tim Seifert and Seekkuge Prasanna in their squad.

The Saint Lucia Kings will feature Roston Chase and Kesrick Williams along with impressive young players Ackeem Auguste and Matthew Forde. New Zealander Scott Kuggeleijn will also be with the Kings for the 2022 6IXTY.

The tournament will see six men’s teams and three women’s teams competing for their own versions of the Universe Boss Trophy, named in honour of Chris Gayle and will feature a number of innovations to bring fans even closer to the action.