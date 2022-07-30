Jamaica’s Dancehall Sensation Charly Black teams up with Slingerz Entertainment for another Summer banger

Kaieteur News – Jamaican artist, Desmond Mendez, popularly known as “Charly Black” is back with Slingerz Entertainment based out of Guyana and the United States of America (USA) to produce their summer song, “Whine for Me” which will be released on August 5, 2022.

The track was produced by Kevin Balgobin and his brother Troy Balgobin from the prominent Slingerz label.

According to Charly Black, he is always writing for the women in mind. “It always feels good writing songs that compliment the females, their image and I love their attitude towards my music. It makes me happy to make good music for the females that help their self-esteem and I have been writing songs for the females since 2007,” he said.

The performer said he believes this new song is going to live on because it is similar to his other hit makers “One In a Million”, and “Perfect” which women really love.

Charly Black is a multi-talented artist known for his music geared towards women and most of his hits are clean and built on authentic Dancehall riddims. Black previously worked with Slingerz record label and according to him; the song will perform well because of the beat and lyrics which is Dancehall and Reggaeton combined.

Charly Black first started in music with the stage name ‘Tony Mentol’ with his song “Woman It’s You.” He later transitioned to Charly Black, a name that has cemented his star power in Dancehall. He is best known for his songs like “Gyal You a Party Animal”, and others like “Whine and Kotch”, and “Bike Back”, all of which are geared towards his female fans.

Charly Black released his debut album ‘Rio Bueno’ featuring 11 tracks on November 12, 2021. The album came after the Trelawney-born artist spent fourteen successful years recording Dancehall hits. Hits from the album include “You’re perfect”, “Berbice”, “Gyal Sexy Sexy”, “Money Power”, and “Bad” featuring Teejay.

Over the course of his career, Charly has released numerous songs which are too many to count and has collaborated with a series of award-winning producers like Jermaine ‘Crawba Genius’ Henry, Rvssian and others. He has also enjoyed several successful collaborations with artists J Capri “Whine and Kotch”, Konshens, Latin American stars: Maluma, Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Julian Marley, JenCarlos, and Gloria Garcia from Mexico to name a few. Charly Black is a diamond-selling artist for his song “Party Animal” and has toured the world in performance.

For his part, producer Kevin Balgobin stated that the track and accompanying video will be released on August 5, 2022. Balgobin said too that Slingerz has been producing dancehall music for quite some time now and is happy to have Black on the track.

He said, “We’ve been in the dancehall industry for a few years now, but we actually started producing in 2018, and since then we were able to work and record some of the biggest names in the dancehall industry.”

Speaking on the riddim of the new track, Balgobin noted that the intention was to have a dancehall reggaeton feel.

“This riddim gives you a bit of both dancehall and Latin, we were aiming for a more of an international type of vibe but we still wanted to include dancehall which is very energetic and infectious and will have you moving the minute the song comes on,” the producer added.

Balgobin also shared that he and Black are coming a long way having previously worked together for his performance at major events in Guyana.

“We’ve known each other for a while and also did business in the past where we booked him for major show events in Guyana, so it was a pleasure being able to work with him again in our new journey of producing and for him to trust and believe in us on our producing journey,” the sound system owner turned label boss said.

Moreover, the music video for the song was shot in Portland, Jamaica and edited by Xtreme Arts. For more on the track, be sure to check out “Whine For Me” out on all digital platforms on Friday, August 5th 2022 and also check out the official music video on YouTube and subscribe to Charly Black’s Vevo channel. You can also find more updates about Slingerz upcoming projects on Instagram at slingerzrecords and slingerzfamilyent.