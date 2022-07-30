Latest update July 30th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Health Ministry detects 59 new COVID-19 cases

Jul 30, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported that it has recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases and that there is one patient admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to its daily reporting, the ministry said too that the new cases now bring the total number of cases in Guyana to 69,745. The updated dashboard, also states that 22 persons are in institutional isolation and 626 are in home isolation. To date, a total 67,825 persons have recovered from the virus.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

WDFA Outreach: GFF delivers equipment, urges stronger club governance

WDFA Outreach: GFF delivers equipment, urges stronger club governance

Jul 30, 2022

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde urged clubs in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) region to implement stronger governance structures to support the development of...
Read More
More cash support for Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

More cash support for Project “Cricket Gear for...

Jul 30, 2022

ECC/ACC Independence Cup on at Everest tomorrow 

ECC/ACC Independence Cup on at Everest tomorrow 

Jul 30, 2022

Men’s Squads for 6ixty Confirmed

Men’s Squads for 6ixty Confirmed

Jul 30, 2022

GAW appoint Hercules and Mohamed as assistant coaches

GAW appoint Hercules and Mohamed as assistant...

Jul 30, 2022

BCB host successful AGM, delegates unanimously reject Foster’s resignation

BCB host successful AGM, delegates unanimously...

Jul 30, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]