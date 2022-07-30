Health Ministry detects 59 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update July 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported that it has recorded 69 new COVID-19 cases and that there is one patient admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
According to its daily reporting, the ministry said too that the new cases now bring the total number of cases in Guyana to 69,745. The updated dashboard, also states that 22 persons are in institutional isolation and 626 are in home isolation. To date, a total 67,825 persons have recovered from the virus.
