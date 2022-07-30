GAW appoint Hercules and Mohamed as assistant coaches

The Guyana Amazon Warriors Franchise have announced the appointments of Ryan Hercules and Saheed Mohamed as their assistant coaches for the 2022 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

Hercules, a level three certified coach and former Guyana youth player, is currently the Assistant Coach for the Guyana national side with over 12 years’ experience coaching while Mohamed is one of the senior coaches at Everest Cricket Club.

The 46-year-old Mohamed who holds a level two coaching certificate, has captained Cayman Islands in a number of 50-over matches and has played three T20s for the Island with a best of 62 not out batting right hand and picking up five wickets with his off-spin.

Ryan Hercules: “It is a great opportunity for me, my passion and goals have aligned by being with this team. I think it is great for me to go out and show my skills along with Rayon Griffith as the head coach. I am pretty excited to work with the team and building that unity so we can share our success. I am looking forward to being apart of this season and work hard towards the title.

Saheed Mohamed: “It is an honour to be part of a tournament of this nature especially with a team of this caliber. I am happy to be around a group of young, vibrant and passionate Caribbean players as well as experienced international players and management staff.”

Dr. Bobby Ramroop, Chairman of the Guyana Amazon Warriors franchise, said, “We are happy to have the two coaches joining us on our journey this year. We think these guys bring a wealth of knowledge in their own aspects and add value to the side. We wish them well and look forward to a successful season.”

The 2022 men’s Hero CPL tournament will take place from 31 August to 30 September. The host countries for 2022 will be St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana. In 2022 there will be the first running of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) which will feature Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders. The WCPL will take place in St Kitts & Nevis from 31 August to 4 September.