ECC/ACC Independence Cup on at Everest tomorrow 

Latest update July 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 30, 2022 Sports
– Permaul to lead Albion, Chattergoon to play
By Sean Devers
All roads to the Everest ground tomorrow should be pulsating for 40-over cricket as the Dave’s West Indian Imports’Independence Challenge Cup between Everest and Albion bowls off from 10am.
They will play on what should be a good track and lush green outfield, since, despite the adverse weather the curators have been working feverishly to produce a top class venue for tomorrow’s contest, which will have full fire live streaming.
The Berbicans are expected to arrive in the City at 8:00am with the toss at 9:30am. The teams and officials will take to the field with Dave Martins’ ‘Cricket in the jungle’ being played on the PA system.
The Sponsor and Presidents of both teams will join the others on the ground and after the National Anthem is played there will be brief remarks before the title sponsor declares the Independence Challenge 2022, Open.
The bell will ring at 9:55am to start what is anticipated to be a riveting battle for the beautiful Independence Cup which is made of Guyanese hard wood.
Despite the absence of their latest International Player, Gudakesh Motie, Albion with Permaul and Sewnarine Chattergoon, with Test experience in their team, should provide ‘stiff’ competition for the hosts.
In addition to Permaul, Guyana’s leading wicket-taker in First-Class cricket, the Everest batters could have their work cut out for them facing 25-year-old pacer, Demetri Cameron, who made his debut in the last Regional First-Class tournament in Trinidad.
Also in the Region six unit are Kelvin Umroa, Karan Arjpaul and Berbice U15 wicket-keeper, Damien Cecil.
Everest should start as favourites with players like Amir Khan, West Indies U-19 player Mathew Nandu, Guyana First-Class batter, Askayha Persaud, National pacer Clinton Pestano, Joseph Perry, Dwayne Adams, Shaheed Mohammed and Raylex Payne in their side.
But cricket is not played on paper, but on the field and a fair sized-crowd should come out to a game which has Guyana and West Indies players.
The recently refurbished Everest hosted the first of its 10 first-class matches in 1998 when Guyana opposed the England Lions. The club was founded in 1914 and named the East Indian Cricket Club before being changed to Everest in 1971.
Albion squad reads: Veerasammy Permaul (Capt), Sewnarine Chattergoon, Jeetendra Outar, Anthonio February, Sarwan Chaitnarine, Ramesh Kasinauth, Kelvin Umroa, Karan Arjpaul, Jousha Harichand, Demitri Cameron, Mahendra Chaitnarinri, Gouraf Ramesh, Damien Cecil, Tameshwar Mahadeo,
Jul 30, 2022Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde urged clubs in the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) region to implement stronger governance structures to support the development of...
Jul 30, 2022
Jul 30, 2022
Jul 30, 2022
Jul 30, 2022
Jul 30, 2022
Kaieteur News – The AFC has announced that come December, it will leave the coalition with the PNC. In making its declaration,... more
Kaieteur News – Ralph Ramkarran, an attorney-at-law, while admitting that the Vice News report failed to provide a... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks, global warming has caused the deaths of thousands... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]