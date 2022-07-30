ECC/ACC Independence Cup on at Everest tomorrow

– Permaul to lead Albion, Chattergoon to play

By Sean Devers

All roads to the Everest ground tomorrow should be pulsating for 40-over cricket as the Dave’s West Indian Imports’Independence Challenge Cup between Everest and Albion bowls off from 10am.

They will play on what should be a good track and lush green outfield, since, despite the adverse weather the curators have been working feverishly to produce a top class venue for tomorrow’s contest, which will have full fire live streaming.

The Berbicans are expected to arrive in the City at 8:00am with the toss at 9:30am. The teams and officials will take to the field with Dave Martins’ ‘Cricket in the jungle’ being played on the PA system.

The Sponsor and Presidents of both teams will join the others on the ground and after the National Anthem is played there will be brief remarks before the title sponsor declares the Independence Challenge 2022, Open.

The bell will ring at 9:55am to start what is anticipated to be a riveting battle for the beautiful Independence Cup which is made of Guyanese hard wood.

Despite the absence of their latest International Player, Gudakesh Motie, Albion with Permaul and Sewnarine Chattergoon, with Test experience in their team, should provide ‘stiff’ competition for the hosts.

In addition to Permaul, Guyana’s leading wicket-taker in First-Class cricket, the Everest batters could have their work cut out for them facing 25-year-old pacer, Demetri Cameron, who made his debut in the last Regional First-Class tournament in Trinidad.

Also in the Region six unit are Kelvin Umroa, Karan Arjpaul and Berbice U15 wicket-keeper, Damien Cecil.

Everest should start as favourites with players like Amir Khan, West Indies U-19 player Mathew Nandu, Guyana First-Class batter, Askayha Persaud, National pacer Clinton Pestano, Joseph Perry, Dwayne Adams, Shaheed Mohammed and Raylex Payne in their side.

But cricket is not played on paper, but on the field and a fair sized-crowd should come out to a game which has Guyana and West Indies players.

The recently refurbished Everest hosted the first of its 10 first-class matches in 1998 when Guyana opposed the England Lions. The club was founded in 1914 and named the East Indian Cricket Club before being changed to Everest in 1971.

Albion squad reads: Veerasammy Permaul (Capt), Sewnarine Chattergoon, Jeetendra Outar, Anthonio February, Sarwan Chaitnarine, Ramesh Kasinauth, Kelvin Umroa, Karan Arjpaul, Jousha Harichand, Demitri Cameron, Mahendra Chaitnarinri, Gouraf Ramesh, Damien Cecil, Tameshwar Mahadeo,