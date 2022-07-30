Dem hospital gat nuff workers

Latest update July 30th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 30, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Unlike de Opposition dem boys good at Maths. Dem know fuh count, multiply and divide.
Dem boys read how de New Amsterdam Hospital gat 650 staff members. Dem also read dat de same hospital can simultaneously hold 300 patients. Dem boys did not know de hospital could ah hold suh much people.
Dem boys hear dat de standard average is one nurse for every five patients. Dat means dat de optimum number of nurses yuh would need in a 300-bed hospital would be 60 per shift. And if yuh gat three shifts is 180 nurses
Now even if yuh gat 30 doctors, yuh nah reach 100 staff yet. So how come de staff of de hospital is 650. Dat sound like too much staff. Yuh could form more dan a battalion with dat amount of staff.
Somebody need to explain dat especially since de Vee Pee going around sharing out part time wuk. He might send some ah dem part time staff to de New Amsterdam Hospital.
In the meantime, some committee seh how dem hospitals in Region Six improve. De public nah buying dat. Dem people complain bout de service dem receiving. Nuff ah dem does travel to de city fuh see doctors at dem private hospital.
Suh dem boys asking whether de health sector overstaff. And if de New Amsterdam Hospital gat 650 staff, how much de Georgetown Hospital gat?
If dem ever had a staff party, it would be easy fuh pope. When yuh staff big, yuh can’t know who is employee from who is stranger.
Talk half. Leff half.
