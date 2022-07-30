BCB host successful AGM, delegates unanimously reject Foster’s resignation

The Berbice Cricket Board on Sunday last hosted its Ordinary General Meeting for the third quarter at the Port Mourant Cricket Ground. The meeting was attended by all members apart from Young Warriors CC and Mt Sinai CC and was conducted in a calm and cordial atmosphere, which has become the norm at all BCB meetings.

Delegates approved minutes of the last OGM and expressed satisfaction that all plans unveiled and promised were all fulfilled including the visits by several legendary West Indies former players, distribution of gears across the county and an expansion of the board developmental programme.

Delegates unanimously rejected a resignation letter from their President Hilbert Foster which was to go into effect on the 31st of July. Foster told the packed hall that he was willing to step aside as he did not want Berbice cricket to suffer because of his presence when he seems to be a target of the national board. All of the delegates informed the BCB President that they have full confidence in his vision, honesty, passion and commitment and they had no plan to change their mind that he had to stay.

They recalled that when Foster and his team took over cricket in the county, it was at the lowest level and today it was the envy of every board in the region with a remarkable set of achievements and activities. Under Foster leadership, over twenty players at all levels have either played for the West Indies or called to training camps. A series of ambitious developmental programmes have also unearthed numerous cricketing talents. Delegates also told non-Berbicians to stop their targeting of the board and warned that they would never forgive or forget those who seek to destroy the progress that not only benefits the county but also Guyana and the West Indies.

Foster, Treasurer Rovin Bahadur and Secretary Angela Haniff provided comprehensive reports to the OGM and they were all accepted and approved unanimously. The BCB President also unveiled several major programmes that would be hosted shortly. He informed the attentive audience of the hosting of a countywide coaching programme for secondary schools, the setting up of a kiddies Academy of Excellence, overseas scholarships for Berbice cricketers, gears for schools and the hosting of four mini academies during the summer holidays.

The first academy was held last weekend in West Berbice and was hailed as a huge success with close to fifty youths in attendance. Foster announced that every secondary school in the county would shortly receive a donation of gears, uniforms and cricket balls from the BCB with assistance from overseas based Lochan Samkarran.

The BCB would also publish more copies of its historic coaching manual and youth information booklet for free distribution to every youth player in the county. The BCB also announced that the countywide 40 overs round robin tournament would start shortly after final blessing was obtained from the sponsor for a $1.7M deal. The tournament would be contested by over ninety teams divided into five zones- West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, Lower Corentyne, Berbice River and Upper Corentyne. The BCB President also announced that that former national under19 player, Orvin Mangru, would be sponsoring a countywide under19 tournament. The sponsorship would also cover the cost of balls and transportation as well.

Present at the meeting were representatives of Berbice River Cricket Association, West Berbice Cricket Association, Upper Corentyne Cricket Association, Bermine, Rose Hall Canje, Mental CC, Chesney, Whim, RHTYSC, Kildonan, Port Mourant, Blairmont and Albion. Absent were Mt Sinai and Young Warriors CC.