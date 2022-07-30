34 students graduate from QC’s Math Camp

Kaieteur News – Concluding its fifth Math camp programme, the Queen’s College of Guyana Alumni Association (NY), Inc. (“QCAANY”) on Friday held its closing ceremony where 34 students from various secondary schools in Georgetown graduated.

The Math camp which was held at the learning institution for two weeks, commenced on July 18 and concluded on July 29, last.

The programme targeted students from grades nine and 10 from Queen’s College, Bishops’ High School, St. Rose’s High School, Richard Ishmael Secondary School, Tutorial High School and Saint Stanislaus College.

At the ceremony yesterday which was held at the school’s auditorium, this year’s batch of students was not only encouraged to apply what they learn in their classrooms when the new academic year begins but to also pass the knowledge onto others.

This year’s camp was led by Mathematician, Dr. Cleveland Waddell, Queen’s College alumnus and Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from North Carolina State University and Harvard student Ms. Maira Khan.

Reflecting on their experience at this year’s Math camp were students Micah Gobardhan of St. Rose’s High School and Malia Rajkumar of Queen’s College.

Gobardhan in his brief remarks mentioned that he never intended to be part of school related activities this summer. But when he got introduced to the Math camp he was very much pleased with his decision because he learned so much that he was never really taught in school.

He noted that through this programme he and his peers learned different theories of mathematics and “how to break situations down so that you can solve it more easily because nowadays you just take the formulas and cram them. That’s why students find math hard, they don’t apply it, they don’t break it down.”

“In this math camp we learn how to make the equation easier,” he related.

As for Rajkumar, joining the math camp was at first “scary” but as the days went by she somehow grooved into it and it became easier.

Rajkumar and her peers expressed gratitude to those who made the programme possible.