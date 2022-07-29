Who is for Guyanese?

Kaieteur News – Is there anybody out there for Guyanese? Which one of our leaders, our public institutions, our representatives is rising up and taking a stand for increasingly alarmed citizens of this country? The short answer to the questions is that Guyanese are on their own, and the sooner that they come to an appreciation of this, the better it is for them.

Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is reported to be joining forces with American powerhouse, Schlumberger, to fight the residents of Houston, East Bank Demerara, who are worried about hazardous material in their neighbourhood. As incredible as it sounds, this is neither a nightmare nor a product of our imagination, but all too real, where locals are left openmouthed by more and more instances of their fellow Guyanese joining hands with foreigners to defeat and endanger them. The EPA has already compiled a long, troubling record of not being in the corner of Guyanese, on just about everything. This State agency routinely dismisses as unnecessary the need for Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) to be completed on different projects in our growing oil sector, and other areas outside of oil, whether such involves bridges or bonds.

The record is there, and it is worth the examining, and even when some kind of EIA is done, it usually leaves so much to be desired relative to thoroughness and genuineness. This has not been good for the confidence of Guyanese, who find themselves, almost always coming up on the losing side of sensitive developments. This certainly leaves a bad taste in the mouths of Guyanese that their own that they trusted are among those selling them out. But this is only a part of the story.

Just as unbelievably, there was the rancid spectacle of several PPP/C Government MPs taking a hard, determined stance against obtaining full liability coverage from ExxonMobil should a disastrous oil spill occur in its operations. If MPs can’t take a stand on that which protects us and brings us some peace of mind, then what are these people good for? Also, what are our Members of Parliament about when they swear to take their duties seriously, and deliver them to the best of their abilities, but still end up in this place that shouts what is nothing but undermining the interests and future prospects of this poor nation? When our own Guyanese lawmakers can be more committed to the cares and concerns of the foreign oil companies, and leave us hanging by a thread, then who are they working for? What is really going on all over, and even in our parliament?

All we will say is that it doesn’t look good in the least, and reeks of the suspicious, if not worse. We identify with a school of thinking in Guyana that PPP/C Government MPs are really not standing for what they think, or what they believe, on the vital issue of full liability coverage from ExxonMobil if an oil spill happens. Rather, it is about what has been stuffed into their minds by a top government leader, who is all about total control, and with which they dare not go against, no matter how unpatriotic it makes them look, or how shallow. It is a truly sad and sickly state when bright Guyanese, those who we don’t think lack a conscience or patriotic instincts, are reduced to this embarrassing and humiliating level, where they will sing anything for their supper, as dictated by a cunning and self-destructive leader.

Then, there was a development where one senior leader in today’s PPPC Government seems to be pleased to do some front running for the Chinese oil company (CNOOC) that is part of the Exxon consortium. He did so by not being accurate on how much they made, and that it was more than Guyana. This was what one well-known local figure had to point out in that CNOOC played games with its financials, by deducting from those statements the billions in taxes that we are actually paying for the company. How can any self-respecting leader do something like this? Why is there this madness, this national abandonment of loyalty to country and citizens, when it is needed the most?