Vice News put we local journalists to shame

Latest update July 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 29, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – De Vice News people come and do dem mischief and guh away. Dem claim dem was not who dem really was. Dem impersonate investor and manoeuvre dem way into de Vice President house.
During de thallium sulphate scare, we had a local reporter who did get charge fuh impersonation. But he did get free. Suh we don’t know whether is undercover he went or whether somebody did blow he cover.
But de Vice News come and expose de poor crop ah journalists we gat in Guyana. Some ah dem does always know people business but dem don’t report it. But dis time Vice News prove how lil bit dem local journalists know. Some ah dem never hear bout Su. When yuh ask dem bout Su, dem asking “Who?”
It had to tek Vice News fuh come hay fuh Guyanese fuh know de guvament gat wan friend name Su and how he does claim all kind ah thing. But Su was also a friend of de previous guvament. And dem local journalists either nah know or dem just pretending nat to know.
Yuh gat to wonder how come we reporters nah go undercover fuh find out about things like how dem Vice News people did do. We nah know whether de law gan protect dem if dem pretend fuh be what dem is not. But Vice News put we reporters to shame.
We had SOCU and SARA. De SOCU was set up to fight organised crime. It did file some charges but none nah stick. De SARA was suppose to recover all de corrupt money which get tief from de State. But nobody can’t show how much money SARA collect.
Talk half. Leff half.
