Man shot dead after killing miner

Kaieteur News – A High Wine drinking session on Tuesday ended in bloodshed at Blackwater Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region, Seven after a miner was chopped to death and his alleged killer shot dead with an AR-15 rifle reportedly by a supernumerary constable employed with a mining company in the area.

Dead are Andre Williams called “Roy” of Lethem, Region Nine and his killer, Ryan Singh of Pomeroon River, Region Two. Police investigators reported that the incident took place on the Black Water Main Road while the two were heading to their camp in an intoxicated state. Reports are that they were seen drinking rum together before leaving for their camps. Eyewitnesses told police that while they were walking on the road, they began arguing with each other. The argument quickly turned deadly after Singh reportedly armed himself with a cutlass and chopped Williams until he fell to the ground. He then tried to flee the scene but two men caught up with him and attempted to detain him.

One of them was identified as Chevez Andrews, a Supernumerary Constable employed with Hopkinson Mining Inc. According to police, Andrews was armed with a high-powered rifle and while he trying to capture Singh, he was attacked. Investigators said that they were told that Singh fired some chops at Andrews with the cutlass and he defended himself by “warding them off with his gun” but subsequently fired three shots at Singh. Singh was struck and he reportedly turned and run but did not make it far as he collapsed a short distance away in a clump of bushes.

Police visited the scene later to conduct their investigations and arrested Andrews. Williams’ body bore three gaping wounds to the back of his head, one to his lower back and three deep lacerations to his right shoulder. Police reported that Singh sustained a gunshot wounds to his upper back and right thigh. The bodies of both men have since been transported to Bartica as police continue their investigations.