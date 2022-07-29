Man shot dead after killing miner

Latest update July 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 29, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A High Wine drinking session on Tuesday ended in bloodshed at Blackwater Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region, Seven after a miner was chopped to death and his alleged killer shot dead with an AR-15 rifle reportedly by a supernumerary constable employed with a mining company in the area.
Dead are Andre Williams called “Roy” of Lethem, Region Nine and his killer, Ryan Singh of Pomeroon River, Region Two. Police investigators reported that the incident took place on the Black Water Main Road while the two were heading to their camp in an intoxicated state. Reports are that they were seen drinking rum together before leaving for their camps. Eyewitnesses told police that while they were walking on the road, they began arguing with each other. The argument quickly turned deadly after Singh reportedly armed himself with a cutlass and chopped Williams until he fell to the ground. He then tried to flee the scene but two men caught up with him and attempted to detain him.
One of them was identified as Chevez Andrews, a Supernumerary Constable employed with Hopkinson Mining Inc. According to police, Andrews was armed with a high-powered rifle and while he trying to capture Singh, he was attacked. Investigators said that they were told that Singh fired some chops at Andrews with the cutlass and he defended himself by “warding them off with his gun” but subsequently fired three shots at Singh. Singh was struck and he reportedly turned and run but did not make it far as he collapsed a short distance away in a clump of bushes.
Police visited the scene later to conduct their investigations and arrested Andrews. Williams’ body bore three gaping wounds to the back of his head, one to his lower back and three deep lacerations to his right shoulder. Police reported that Singh sustained a gunshot wounds to his upper back and right thigh. The bodies of both men have since been transported to Bartica as police continue their investigations.
Jul 29, 2022Right-arm seamer and Canada-based Guyanese Dillon Heyliger grabbed five wickets for 34 runs to help Canada beat Denmark by 74 runs on Wednesday at King City ground, North Toronto. It was the start of...
Jul 29, 2022
Jul 29, 2022
Jul 29, 2022
Jul 29, 2022
Jul 29, 2022
Kaieteur News – My co-host on the Gildarie-Freddie Show, Leonard Gildarie asked me on air if I was being paid by the... more
Kaieteur News – On Wednesday, gasoline was being sold at petrol pumps in Saudi Arabia at half the price at which petrol... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks, global warming has caused the deaths of thousands... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]