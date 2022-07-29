Malteenoes Cricket Academy closing ceremony to be held today

By Sean Devers

After two weeks of fun-filled cricket related activities, the curtains come down on Malteenoes cricket Academy today with closing ceremony at its Thomas Road venue.

Despite the inclement weather making the ground unplayable until Wednesday when some of the over 80 participants got their first ‘Pitch’ practice, the batting, bowling and fielding were held at the National Park, two minutes’ walk from the Club which was founded in 1902.

Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport Charles Ramson Jnr had given permission for the use of the Park’s Tarmac during his feature address at the opening Ceremony.

The participants, between the ages of seven and 18 including 15 females, were taught the skills of batting, bowling, catching, the laws of cricket, drugs in sports and life skills among other topics.

Each participant was presented with a jersey with one of the sponsors logos on it including the premier sponsor Remote MD.

On Wednesday, former West Indies off-spinner Clyde Butts spoke to the large gathering about spin bowling.

The 65-year-old Butts who played seven Tests and captured 346 wickets from 87 First-Class matches, stressed the importance of turning the ball and patience since, unlike fast bowlers who can drive fear into batters, a spinner has to rely on being smart and out-foxing the batters.

Wednesday afternoon’s session utilised the club’s upper flat, the pitch, the carpark and the concrete pitch at the back of the club for different drills.

Among those giving lectures were Umpire Colin Alfred, Guyana Harpy Eagles Captain Leon Johnson, Roger Harper, Butts and a representative of the Ministry of Education.

Each day classes were held from 9AM to 3AM with a break for Lunch.

Malteenoes held the first National Cricket Academy in the Caribbean in 1993 under the Presidency of Claude Raphael and the last Academy was a scaled down event in 2018.

Guyana Beverages, Associated Brands, Massy Stores Providence, Jacobs Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Fireside Grill & Suites, Star Party Rentals, Trophy Stall, DeSinco Trading, Exotic, Shawn Holder Brokerage, Banks DIH Ltd, Ministry of Culture Youth & Sport, Stanley Phillip’s Printing, GCB, HJ 94.1 Boom FM & 96.1 Voice FM the Banging Station, have supported this year’s Academy.