Latest update July 29th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Malteenoes Cricket Academy closing ceremony to be held today

Jul 29, 2022 Sports

By Sean Devers

After two weeks of fun-filled cricket related activities, the curtains come down on Malteenoes cricket Academy today with closing ceremony at its Thomas Road venue.

Clyde Butts with the participants at the Malteenoes cricket academy. (Sean Devers photo)

Despite the inclement weather making the ground unplayable until Wednesday when some of the over 80 participants got their first ‘Pitch’ practice, the batting, bowling and fielding were held at the National Park, two minutes’ walk from the Club which was founded in 1902.

Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport Charles Ramson Jnr had given permission for the use of the Park’s Tarmac during his feature address at the opening Ceremony.

The participants, between the ages of seven and 18 including 15 females, were taught the skills of batting, bowling, catching, the laws of cricket, drugs in sports and life skills among other topics.

Ministry of health representative speaking to the participants.

Each participant was presented with a jersey with one of the sponsors logos on it including the premier sponsor Remote MD.

On Wednesday, former West Indies off-spinner Clyde Butts spoke to the large gathering about spin bowling.

The 65-year-old Butts who played seven Tests and captured 346 wickets from 87 First-Class matches, stressed the importance of turning the ball and patience since, unlike fast bowlers who can drive fear into batters, a spinner has to rely on being smart and out-foxing the batters.

Wednesday afternoon’s session utilised the club’s upper flat, the pitch, the carpark and the concrete pitch at the back of the club for different drills.

Among those giving lectures were Umpire Colin Alfred, Guyana Harpy Eagles Captain Leon Johnson, Roger Harper, Butts and a representative of the Ministry of Education.

Each day classes were held from 9AM to 3AM with a break for Lunch.

Malteenoes held the first National Cricket Academy in the Caribbean in 1993 under the Presidency of Claude Raphael and the last Academy was a scaled down event in 2018.

Guyana Beverages, Associated Brands, Massy Stores Providence, Jacobs Jewellery and Pawn Shop, Fireside Grill & Suites, Star Party Rentals, Trophy Stall, DeSinco Trading, Exotic, Shawn Holder Brokerage, Banks DIH Ltd, Ministry of Culture Youth & Sport, Stanley Phillip’s Printing, GCB, HJ 94.1 Boom FM & 96.1 Voice FM the Banging Station, have supported this year’s Academy.

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Heyliger (5-34) pilots Canada to victory

Heyliger (5-34) pilots Canada to victory

Jul 29, 2022

Right-arm seamer and Canada-based Guyanese Dillon Heyliger grabbed five wickets for 34 runs to help Canada beat Denmark by 74 runs on Wednesday at King City ground, North Toronto. It was the start of...
Read More
Wiltshire begins Guyana Squash campaign today 

Wiltshire begins Guyana Squash campaign today 

Jul 29, 2022

Malteenoes Cricket Academy closing ceremony to be held today

Malteenoes Cricket Academy closing ceremony to be...

Jul 29, 2022

Keep Your Five Alive Football to be launched on July 30

Keep Your Five Alive Football to be launched on...

Jul 29, 2022

Head Coach Mahaica pleased with progress of NSC swim camp

Head Coach Mahaica pleased with progress of NSC...

Jul 29, 2022

Double Carifta 1500m bronze medalist Shaqua Tyrrell wings out today on two year scholarship at Mississippi’s Hinds Community College in USA

Double Carifta 1500m bronze medalist Shaqua...

Jul 29, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]