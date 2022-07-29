Keep Your Five Alive Football to be launched on July 30

Adoni Productions is set to launch its 8th annual “Keep Your Five Alive” football tournament tomorrow, Saturday July 30th, 2022. Due to overwhelming public interest the tournament will see over 32 teams participating this year. The popular 5- a-side tournament has been known to positively affect grassroots football players, who see the competition as an opportunity to display their skills.

The concept of the tournament is that each five-member team must win every game to advance. Since a loss will lead to immediate elimination, the teams have been known to fight even harder to secure the trophy and over two million dollars in prizes, making it an extremely entertaining and competitive event. Over the years the tournament, which prides itself in being safe for all, has captured unwavering support of many less fortunate communities such as: Tiger Bay, Back Circle, Albouystown and many others.

The competition is slated to be played at the National Gymnasium on July 30th, August 6th, 13th and 20th with the final on August 27th at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall. Keep Your Five Alive is made possible by The Ministry of Culture Youth and Sport, GT Beer, Mohamed Enterprise, 94.1 Boom FM, Fireside Grill, Star Party Rental, Outside Bar, Aronco Services Inc, VP Sports, Prestige Distribution Services, Colours Boutique, La Rose Boutique Kevin’s Reflections, News Source (with the Gordon Moseley Role Model award for the Most Disciplined player in the tournament) and Guyana Football Federation.