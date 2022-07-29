Heyliger (5-34) pilots Canada to victory

Right-arm seamer and Canada-based Guyanese Dillon Heyliger grabbed five wickets for 34 runs to help Canada beat Denmark by 74 runs on Wednesday at King City ground, North Toronto.

It was the start of the International Cricket Council Challenge League A six-team competition. They are competing for a spot at next year’s 50-over World Cup to be held in India.

Heyliger, who represented Guyana at the youth level, delivered eight overs to help bowl out Denmark for 145 in the 44th over after Canada had made 219-8 from the 20-overs.

Heyliger got support from left-arm spinner Salman Nazar who captured 3-28 from 8.2 overs while off-spinner Varun Sehdev took 2-29 from 10-overs tidy overs.

Surya Anand led the fight for the visitors with 39 while Saif Ahmad scored 34 and 28 from Zameer Khan.

When Canada batted at the invitation of Denmark, their innings struggled initially, but Nicolas Kirton hit a top-score of 48 and brought about the stability while experienced player Saad Bin Zafar made 43 and Harsh Thaker with 39. Wicketkeeper Shreyaz Movva contributed a steady 35 not out. Matthew Spoors supported with 27 as well. Hamid Shah and Oliver Hald claimed two wickets each bowling for Denmark.

The competition was to continue yesterday with two matches at the same venue while Canada will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday against Singapore. The other participating countries are: Malaysia, Qatar and Vanuatu. Each team will play each other once.