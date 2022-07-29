Head Coach Mahaica pleased with progress of NSC swim camp

By Zaheer Mohamed

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport/ National Sports Commission (NSC) annual Swim camp commenced recently with a record 1500 participants.

The camp is being held at Colgrain pool and National Aquatic Centre for persons from six to 18 years old and it is geared to prepare swimmers for national competitions and to teach swimming as a life skill.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport Wednesday at the NAC, coordinator and head coach, Paul Mahaica said he is pleased with the response from both parents and children. “It’s been overwhelming from the parents and children. This is one of the biggest events ever held in Guyana for any sport. We have over 2000 children from Berbice, Linden and Georgetown, and there are lots more persons who are interested and we will be reaching out to them,” he added.

Mahaica stated that the youths are showing a lot of progress. “We did a lot of ground work and the children as well as their parents are very upbeat. Many people who never had an opportunity to try their hand at swimming are benefitting now and this is a wonderful imitative by the Ministry,” he explained.

The head coach feels that this programme augurs well for the sport. “This is a very big boost for swimming and the clubs should utilise the opportunity and reach out to the parents so their children can gain maximum benefits. During the closing ceremony, the various clubs will set up booths at the NAC so as to encourage the youths to register and take up the sport as a career.

Mahaica stated that this programme will also be held in other regions and that they have already started to reach out to the people in those areas. “We find that there is a lot of talent in those areas and we want to give the youths there the opportunity to hone their skills which will aid in the development of the sport,” he posited.

Participant, Malacia Alleyne, 18, said the programme has been very helpful. “I never knew there was any such programme here. It has improved my swimming quiet well, I am really excited and it would be fun to compete,” she stated. Alleyne added that the Coaches have been very helpful and it’s good to see the students are having fun.

Another participant, 12 year-old, Lee Squires of Christianburg Wismar Secondary School in the mining town of Linden, said the camp has been very helpful to the children. “The coaches are doing a nice job and they (organisers) are also offering scholarships for promising students. This is my first programme and I would like to compete as well,” he related. Squires is encouraging others to take up the sport. The Berbice and Linden legs will commence shortly.