Guyanese fishermen detained in Suriname after busted with false fishing licenses

Jul 29, 2022

Kaieteur News has been able to confirm that a number of Guyanese boats and crews have been detained in Suriname after authorities there found them with false fishing licenses.

This newspaper understands that the fishing boats are from Georgetown. In search of catch, they made their ways into the Berbice River and then crossed over into Suriname waters. They reportedly did not know that the Suriname fishing licenses in their possession were illegal. Based on reports received, they had rented the licenses from Suriname fishermen.

 

