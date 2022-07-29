Guyanese fishermen detained in Suriname after busted with false fishing licenses

Latest update July 29th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 29, 2022 News
Kaieteur News has been able to confirm that a number of Guyanese boats and crews have been detained in Suriname after authorities there found them with false fishing licenses.
This newspaper understands that the fishing boats are from Georgetown. In search of catch, they made their ways into the Berbice River and then crossed over into Suriname waters. They reportedly did not know that the Suriname fishing licenses in their possession were illegal. Based on reports received, they had rented the licenses from Suriname fishermen.
Jul 29, 2022
Jul 29, 2022
Jul 29, 2022
Jul 29, 2022
Jul 29, 2022
