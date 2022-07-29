GAWU denies ignoring plight of AMCAR

Kaieteur News – With some 30 workers now on the breadline and their employer currently shutting its doors, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) which represents the severed staffers said it did not ignore the challenges faced by the company and did seek government’s intervention toward securing the company’s continued operations.

GAWU said in a public response that it would have noticed publications in some sections of the media by the Amazon Caribbean Guyana Limited (AMCAR) charging, among other things, that the Guyana GAWU was aware of its plight. The Union said that the statement appeared to give the impression that the GAWU did not give sufficient credence to the challenges the AMCAR was confronting. “Contrary to their belief and in keeping with the spirit and intent of the Recognition and Avoidance and Settlement of Disputes Agreement, our Union sought, within its means, to address the concerns that were shared with us.” Arising from a request by AMCAR, “GAWU wrote Government officials expressing our concerns and seeking the Government’s support in assisting the company. In respect of the recruitment of harvesters, we did seek to raise such opportunities among former sugar workers,” the Union clarified.

The GAWU had issued its concern just days ago when the company announced that it was closing its doors and some 30 persons were now being made redundant. The Union said it was aware of issues facing the AMCAR but was shocked when it announced its closing since they were aware of the company’s principals being in contact with the government.

The GAWU said however that their most recent communication on the AMCAR matter indicated that some positive momentum was emerging. “We were informed that the company was engaging the Government and, therefore, naturally our expectation was that the worse was behind us. Whatever may be the case, the AMCAR is required to address certain lawful obligations. At this point, this remains unaddressed though we have received some communication and expectedly will provide grounds for engagements.” In the meantime, GAWU’s foremost concern remains with the workers who have been made jobless. The Union said it recognizes the challenges the workers and their families now confront and “We will stand with them in this difficult period.”

AMCAR is said to be in the business of processing and exporting Heart of Palm since 1986. Certified organic for the first time in 1998, it has since developed other products by processing the famous Guyana sugarloaf pineapples. Both products are certified organic and are International Featured Standard (IFS) since 2010, a company profile said. The company’s operations involve communities in North West, Essequibo and the Berbice regions. It said that the quality of the product, the constant research for innovative packaging and the dedication and excellence of staff are some of the factors that have contributed to the success of these products on the export market.

On July 25, the company informed the GAWU that it had decided to shut down its Rosignol, West Bank Berbice plant and will send home the approximately 30-person workforce. The GAWU which represents the plant employees was stunned by the decision despite the company complaining about challenges it was encountered. GAWU said it was aware that the company’s principals were in contact with the Government to address some of the difficulties they were confronting. “It was, therefore, shocking when the GAWU learnt that the AMCAR had decided to close its operations at this time.”

For the workers, the news was a bombshell, as they have now sought to look elsewhere to secure a livelihood, the Union related. The GAWU said it stands with the mostly female workforce as they are saddened by the Company’s decision to terminate them, “more so as they were highly dependent on their earnings.” Following a written correspondence, GAWU said it awaits a response from the company as it insists that the company has obligations to their former staff.