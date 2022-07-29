Drivers fined for Amelia’s Ward hit-and-run accident

– police awaiting advice on the charge for causing death

Kaieteur News – Two drivers on Thursday appeared before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate’s Court and answered to multiples charges in relation to the hit-and-run accident that occurred on Sunday, July 24th, 2022.

Brian Henry and Jamal Fredericks of Amelia’s Ward, Linden, both pleaded guilty to the charges of failing to render assistance, failing to report an accident and failing to stop after an accident. They both paid a total of $60,000 each for the three fines.

As it relates to causing death by dangerous driving, the men are yet to be charged with that offence, as investigating ranks are awaiting the file from the Director of Public Prosecutions. Investigations revealed that one driver collided with a motorcycle from the rear, while the other who was driving behind him, ran over the now deceased Dale Nelson. According to the police, the accident involved motorcar #PGG 764 and motorcycle #CK 7806 driven at the time by 18-year-old Julian Graham of Lot 16-32 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden with pillion rider Dale Nelson, of Lot 16-11 Central Amelia’s Ward Linden who was not wearing a safety helmet.

Enquiries disclosed that the motorcar and motorcycle were proceeding in the same direction (east) with the motorcar at the rear, when the right side front portion of motorcar #PGG 764 collided with the left rear portion of motorcycle # CK 7806.

As a result of the impact, the motorcyclist and the pillion rider fell onto the road surface where they received injuries about their bodies. The pillion rider was picked up in an unconscious condition while the motorcyclist was picked up in a conscious condition. They were both taken by public-spirited persons to the Linden Hospital Complex, where the pillion rider died while receiving medical attention.

Motorcar #PGG 764 was later found at Toucan Drive Access Road in Amelia’s Ward, Linden.