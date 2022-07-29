Double Carifta 1500m bronze medalist Shaqua Tyrrell wings out today on two year scholarship at Mississippi’s Hinds Community College in USA

After landing successive bronze medals at the Carifta Games in 2018 and 2019 over 1500m, Linden’s former Wismar/ Christianburg Secondary School middle distance athlete Shaqua Tyrrell has won a scholarship to Hinds Community College in the state of Mississippi and will wing out this evening for the United States where she will make her entry to the college on 10th August.

Her father and coach of the Wismar/ Christianburg Secondary school Moses Pantlitz said that his 19 year old daughter had performed outstandingly in 2019 and was pleased that she now can take up the track and field scholarship offer to attend the college where she will be able to compete at the NCJAA level for the next two years while being there.

Shaqua Tyrrell was an outstanding performer over the 800 m and 1500m events throughout her secondary school years where she performed excellently at the Inter schools and at the National Schools and Track and Field championships from 2015 up to 2019.

“Shaqua will be leaving Guyana to do the 800m or 1500m events, however when you reach there it is possible that the coaches will put her according to their inclination of her talent. Presently Shaqua has been competing at the 800m and 1500m where her better results have been over the 1500m,” coach Pantlitz said in a brief comment of his daughter.

This is clear since she is a two time Under17 Girls 1500m Bronze Medalist at the CARIFTA Games when it was staged in the Cayman Islands in 2018 and again in The Bahamas in 2019.

Ms. Tyrrell said she was very excited to be afforded the opportunity to attend a college in the US where she can improve both academically and on the track under conditions which will be helpful in her quest to show her true potential as an athlete.

Coach Pantlitz was high in praise for former National Middle distance champion Marian Burnett who was instrumental in Shaqua Tyrrell getting this opportunity to study and train in the US.

She began her athletic career at the New Silver City Secondary School and completed her secondary education at the Wismar / Christianburg Secondary School, representing District 10 Upper Demerara / Kwakwani over those years from 2015 through to 2019 at the Nationals.