$64M to build office for DPP in Reg. 2 – Engineer’s Estimate

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Legal Affairs is looking to apply part of a Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan to construct a building to house the Essequibo branch of the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The project which was opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office is estimated to cost US$321,089 (GY$64M). The ministry in its invitation for bids had stated that the loan was received through the Support for the Criminal Justice System. The DDP office is expected to be constructed at Onderneeming on the Essequibo Coast and will last a minimum of nine months from the start date.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Construction of building- Office of the Director of DPP.

Procurement of computer hardware and accessories.

Procurement of air conditioning units.

Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Lot1: construction of security fence, gates with lights at the Business Incubator Centre, Lot2: construction of one guard hut, Lot3: rehabilitation of one guard hut.

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of field materials for biomedical engineering.

Supply and delivery of tablet envelopes and zip lock bags.

Prequalification of suppliers – medical equipment, reagents and consumables.

Ministry of Finance

Proposal for Guyana Lottery products and services solution provider.

Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development

Repairs to corridors.

Supreme Court

Inclusion of the clerk of court living quarters at the Linden Magistrate’s Court Region 10- Phase 2 (completion).

Supply and delivery of office material and stationery supplies.

Supply and delivery of janitorial and cleaning supplies.

Supply and delivery of refreshment/ dietary supplies.