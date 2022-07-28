West Demerara Secondary congratulates Nityanand Mathura for making Guyana U-17 team

West Demerara Secondary School Congratulates Nityanand Mathura for making the Guyana U17 national cricket team.

The Head teacher of West Demerara Secondary school, Mr Harrinarine congratulated Naityanand Mathura on his selection to the Guyana U17 national cricket team in Trinidad and Tobago. Mathura is a current student of the West Demerara Secondary school who wrote the CSEC examinations at the last May/June sitting. The school is delighted to produce a national cricketer.

According to the head teacher, Mathura has always been an all-round student both in academics and extracurricular activities. Like his older brother, he enjoyed playing cricket from a very young age. He represented the school and his club in cricket competitions. He also played for the Demerara under15 team.

The school, over the years, has produced many outstanding athletes and Mathura is the latest national pride of the West Demerara Secondary school. The school congratulates and wishes him every success.