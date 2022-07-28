Latest update July 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Today’s meeting at Linden Town Council aimed at resuscitating basketball at the association level

Jul 28, 2022 Sports

In order to resuscitate basketball at the association level, President of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA), Lawrence Simon, has called for a meeting for clubs this evening at the Linden Mayor and Town Council Boardroom starting at 6.30pm.

The agenda items include members of the executive discussing the way forward and getting clubs affiliated for the first time since 2019.

In addition to that, discussions are likely for the planning for an inter-ward basketball competition and other plans for competitions as former players and coaches residing in the United States of America have an interest in supporting this inter ward championship.

It is hoped that this meeting will help towards getting the association in Linden back on its feet looking into the future of the sport in Linden and Region 10 (Upper Demerara/ Upper Berbice) after basketball at the competitive level was last played in 2020.

However, the greatest set back would be the facilities available in Linden which is cause for concern. Much is desired to make the main facility, the Mackenzie Sports Club hard court of good standard, since apart from the surface there is much work needed including the lighting situation at that pivotal facility.

No doubt there must be a meeting between the MSC executive and the LABA if basketball is to be played there while the other available courts may not be able to facilitate basketball playing at nights.

 

Today's meeting at Linden Town Council aimed at resuscitating basketball at the association level

