Retrial commences for trio charged with murder of Ruby fisherman

Kaieteur News – The re-trial for the trio charged with the 2017 murder of 22-year-old fisherman Shereffudeen Nazamudeen of Ruby, East Bank Essequibo, commenced on Wednesday before a 12-member Jury in the Demerara High Court.

On trial for murder are: Surendra Sukhdeo, his daughter, Mandy Sukhdeo and their neighbour Rean Ghani.

Justice Jo-Ann Barlow is presiding in the matter. In February 2021, the trio faced their first trial for the murder of the fisherman. However, the jury could not arrive at a verdict and the matter was set for a retrial. Surendra, Mandy and Rean, all denied that on February 14, 2017 at Ruby, East Bank Essequibo, they murdered Nazamudeen called “Sheriff.”

The State’s team includes: Latifah Elliot, Marisa Edwards and Simran Gajraj – while the accused are being represented by a team of lawyers led by attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes and Khemraj Ramjattan.

Nazamudeen had reportedly attempted to snatch the bag of Mandy, a former Region Three Alliance For Change (AFC) councilor. The woman called out for her father and informed him that the 22-year-old-man attempted to steal her bag. According to reports, Mandy, her father and their neighbour armed themselves with pieces of wood pursued Nazamudeen. Nazamudeen had sought refuge in a burnt building after being chased around the village. It is alleged that the trio tied up the young fisherman and dealt him several lashes. Nazamudeen was pronounced dead at the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was taken by the police.