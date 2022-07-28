Latest update July 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Retrial commences for trio charged with murder of Ruby fisherman

Jul 28, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The re-trial for the trio charged with the 2017 murder of 22-year-old fisherman Shereffudeen Nazamudeen of Ruby, East Bank Essequibo, commenced on Wednesday before a 12-member Jury in the Demerara High Court.

Surendra Sukhdeo

Rean Ghani

On trial for murder are: Surendra Sukhdeo, his daughter, Mandy Sukhdeo and their neighbour Rean Ghani.

Justice Jo-Ann Barlow is presiding in the matter. In February 2021, the trio faced their first trial for the murder of the fisherman. However, the jury could not arrive at a verdict and the matter was set for a retrial. Surendra, Mandy and Rean, all denied that on February 14, 2017 at Ruby, East Bank Essequibo, they murdered Nazamudeen called “Sheriff.”

Mandy Sukhdeo

Dead: Shereffudeen Nazamudeen

The State’s team includes: Latifah Elliot, Marisa Edwards and Simran Gajraj – while the accused are being represented by a team of lawyers led by attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes and Khemraj Ramjattan.

Nazamudeen had reportedly attempted to snatch the bag of Mandy, a former Region Three Alliance For Change (AFC) councilor. The woman called out for her father and informed him that the 22-year-old-man attempted to steal her bag. According to reports, Mandy, her father and their neighbour armed themselves with pieces of wood pursued Nazamudeen. Nazamudeen had sought refuge in a burnt building after being chased around the village. It is alleged that the trio tied up the young fisherman and dealt him several lashes. Nazamudeen was pronounced dead at the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was taken by the police.

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Today’s meeting at Linden Town Council aimed at resuscitating basketball at the association level

Today’s meeting at Linden Town Council aimed at resuscitating...

Jul 28, 2022

In order to resuscitate basketball at the association level, President of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA), Lawrence Simon, has called for a meeting for clubs this evening at the...
Read More
West Demerara Secondary congratulates Nityanand Mathura for making Guyana U-17 team

West Demerara Secondary congratulates Nityanand...

Jul 28, 2022

Neil Gonsalves, Clint Gonsalves, Ramkissoon and Ramcharran are Group champions

Neil Gonsalves, Clint Gonsalves, Ramkissoon and...

Jul 28, 2022

Squash players, Boxers banking on experience at Commonwealth Games

Squash players, Boxers banking on experience at...

Jul 28, 2022

GuyOil joins sponsors for GCF National Chess Olympiad Team

GuyOil joins sponsors for GCF National Chess...

Jul 28, 2022

Ramdhani siblings attend first CWG without late father

Ramdhani siblings attend first CWG without late...

Jul 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Old people running things

    Kaieteur News – Guyana has had a brain drain for decades. That process has led to thousands of skilled Guyanese emigrating. As... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]