Latest update July 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

New minimum wage order published  

Jul 28, 2022 News

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour on Wednesday published the new National Minimum Wage Order 2022, which outlines the minimum wage for workers across Guyana.

According to a post on the ministry’s Facebook page, the outlined minimum wage is effective from July 1, 2022, with the minimum rate of wages payable to an employed person not less than $347 per hour; $2,776 per day; $13,880 per week; or $60, 147 per month.

Notably, it was stated that employees in receipt of a wage at a rate that is higher than that prescribed in the order, shall continue to receive same and employers are not to reduce the employee wage on account of the order.  Moreover, it was noted too that any employer who contravenes the provision of the minimum wage order shall be liable upon summary conviction to a fine of $50,000, for the first offence, and for any second or subsequent offence to a fine of $100,000 and imprisonment for one month.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Today’s meeting at Linden Town Council aimed at resuscitating basketball at the association level

Today’s meeting at Linden Town Council aimed at resuscitating...

Jul 28, 2022

In order to resuscitate basketball at the association level, President of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA), Lawrence Simon, has called for a meeting for clubs this evening at the...
Read More
West Demerara Secondary congratulates Nityanand Mathura for making Guyana U-17 team

West Demerara Secondary congratulates Nityanand...

Jul 28, 2022

Neil Gonsalves, Clint Gonsalves, Ramkissoon and Ramcharran are Group champions

Neil Gonsalves, Clint Gonsalves, Ramkissoon and...

Jul 28, 2022

Squash players, Boxers banking on experience at Commonwealth Games

Squash players, Boxers banking on experience at...

Jul 28, 2022

GuyOil joins sponsors for GCF National Chess Olympiad Team

GuyOil joins sponsors for GCF National Chess...

Jul 28, 2022

Ramdhani siblings attend first CWG without late father

Ramdhani siblings attend first CWG without late...

Jul 28, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Old people running things

    Kaieteur News – Guyana has had a brain drain for decades. That process has led to thousands of skilled Guyanese emigrating. As... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]