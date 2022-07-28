New minimum wage order published  

Latest update July 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Labour on Wednesday published the new National Minimum Wage Order 2022, which outlines the minimum wage for workers across Guyana.
According to a post on the ministry’s Facebook page, the outlined minimum wage is effective from July 1, 2022, with the minimum rate of wages payable to an employed person not less than $347 per hour; $2,776 per day; $13,880 per week; or $60, 147 per month.
Notably, it was stated that employees in receipt of a wage at a rate that is higher than that prescribed in the order, shall continue to receive same and employers are not to reduce the employee wage on account of the order. Moreover, it was noted too that any employer who contravenes the provision of the minimum wage order shall be liable upon summary conviction to a fine of $50,000, for the first offence, and for any second or subsequent offence to a fine of $100,000 and imprisonment for one month.
