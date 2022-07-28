Miss World Guyana 2022 competition kicks off

Kaieteur News – After a two-year hiatus, the annual Miss World Guyana was relaunched with a sharper focus on bringing the international crown home.

According to Chairman of the Miss World Guyana Franchise, Dave Laltoo , the competition promises to be fierce, ably preparing one of 10 semi-finalists to represent Guyana internationally.

Laltoo explained that: “after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Miss World Guyana is back and is extremely delighted to partner with some of Guyana’s primer entities to bring what we describe as an evolution industry, Miss World Guyana 2022. Our national competition will see 10 empowered and diverse candidates inaugurated as regional ambassadors.”

The ten semi- finalists vying for the title of Miss World Guyana are: Andrea King, Anjanie Lall, Arian Richmond, Emily Nurse, Esther Marslowe, Krystal Collymore, Raeshaunna Jones, Malinda Ho-a-Lim, Naina Pai and Trevlind Harry.

During the competition, the young women showcased their beauty, talent and passion for community development through their ‘beauty with a purpose’ projects. Laltoo said that the Miss World pageant is the oldest running international beauty pageant in the world.

He explained that in 2013, Miss World Guyana franchise was signed to Majesty International under the National Director, Ms. Natasha Martindale. To date, Guyana has seen continued success on the international stage being showcased among over 120 countries. In 2014, Guyana’s Rafieya Husain placed in the top 10 and became Guyana’s first continental winner as Miss World Caribbean. Rafieya also won the MW most prestigious award -BWAP Award. In 2015 Lisa Punch won the talent Award, and in 2019 Joylyn Conway copped the head to head challenge winner.

“We feel strongly that we not only can win a Miss World competition but also host the next Miss World competition here in the very near future,” Laltoo told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to Laltoo, the world would be enticed by the beauty of Guyana, backed by the “royalty and strength that lives through every Guyanese woman.” The winner of the Miss World Guyana 2022 Competition will pocket over $5.5 million in cash and prizes, including a car, designer wardrobe, a public relations, marketing and portfolio enhancer package, a scholarship opportunity, international pageant training and coaching, as well as the opportunity to represent Guyana on the Miss World stage.

Throughout August, the candidates are expected to engage in a host of activities meant to introduce them to the public, build their profile and have them prove why they would be the best candidate to represent Guyana internationally.

Starting on August 1, there will be an appointment ceremony for the contestants; in subsequent days, they will participate in various competitions meant to test different skills and talents. On August 18, Miss World Guyana will host a Charity gala that offers the young women the opportunity to spread awareness of their community projects and finally, on August 21, there will be the grand coronation.