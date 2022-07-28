Ministry finds placement for 225 students of burnt-out St. George’s High School

Latest update July 28th, 2022 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education (MOE) has already found placement for 225 students from the St. George’s High School that was recently destroyed by fire.

Scenes of the fire at the St. George’s High School

In an update posted on Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand Facebook page, it was stated, “Was very happy today to meet with the HM [headmistress] and teachers of the St. George’s [High] School, which was destroyed by fire.”

According to the minister, approximately 225 students and their parents already turned up at the Department of Education, upon the request of the ministry to facilitate the accommodation to a school of their choice for the new academic year.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand

In an update from Acting Fire Chief, Gregory Wickham, he stated that the fire is still being investigated and noted that when the investigation is completed, a report will be prepared and published.

Last Wednesday, a fire of unknown origin ravaged the wooden top-half of the school. A teacher and six students were able to escape unharmed from the school before it was completely engulfed in flames, thanks to an alert cleaner who noticed smoke coming from a classroom and raised an alarm.

 

 

