Ministry finds placement for 225 students of burnt-out St. George’s High School

Latest update July 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education (MOE) has already found placement for 225 students from the St. George’s High School that was recently destroyed by fire.
In an update posted on Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand Facebook page, it was stated, “Was very happy today to meet with the HM [headmistress] and teachers of the St. George’s [High] School, which was destroyed by fire.”
According to the minister, approximately 225 students and their parents already turned up at the Department of Education, upon the request of the ministry to facilitate the accommodation to a school of their choice for the new academic year.
In an update from Acting Fire Chief, Gregory Wickham, he stated that the fire is still being investigated and noted that when the investigation is completed, a report will be prepared and published.
Last Wednesday, a fire of unknown origin ravaged the wooden top-half of the school. A teacher and six students were able to escape unharmed from the school before it was completely engulfed in flames, thanks to an alert cleaner who noticed smoke coming from a classroom and raised an alarm.
Jul 28, 2022In order to resuscitate basketball at the association level, President of the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA), Lawrence Simon, has called for a meeting for clubs this evening at the...
Jul 28, 2022
Jul 28, 2022
Jul 28, 2022
Jul 28, 2022
Jul 28, 2022
Kaieteur News – One of the most known US senators in the 21st century was John McCain. At the height of his global... more
Kaieteur News – Guyana has had a brain drain for decades. That process has led to thousands of skilled Guyanese emigrating. As... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Over the last few weeks, global warming has caused the deaths of thousands... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]