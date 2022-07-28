Jagdeo tests positive for Covid-19

Latest update July 28th, 2022 12:59 AM
Jul 28, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Government of Guyana has announced that Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, who is a member of President Dr Irfaan Ali’s delegation on an official visit to Washington DC, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Prior to his departure from Guyana, Jagdeo showed no symptoms and had tested negative.
According to the statement, President Ali and all other members of his delegation were also tested and the results returned negative. President Ali and other members of his delegation will continue with remainder of the agenda.
The delegation has already completed a number of successful engagements over the past two days, including meetings with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken; Deputy Secretary of Commerce, Don Graves and US Business Leaders and Government Officials. President Ali also participated in an engagement with the Atlantic Council; a reception at Woodrow Wilson Center and a discussion with Ambassador Mark Green.
